19-year-old Edenis Cruz left his Cuban home back in June. Now, four months later, he has a spot in a major league franchise. The finalization of the deal between the Texas Rangers and the young pitcher added another international prospect to the organization’s pitching pipeline.

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According to Francys Romero, Cruz reportedly received a $140,000 signing bonus after attracting attention with his performances in international youth baseball. His showing at the 2025 U-18 Baseball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, was particularly notable. Cruz had initially reached an agreement with the Rangers in October. However, it was pending confirmation until now.

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Romero wrote on X, “The Texas Rangers have officially signed Cuban right-hander pitcher Edenis Cruz for $140,000.”

Born in Camagüey, Cuba, Cruz has emerged as a pitching prospect following his outings in the country’s youth baseball system. Before the 2025 U-18 World Cup, he posted a 1.47 ERA with 6 wins and 44 strikeouts across 38 innings in the Cuban youth championship.

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Then, his international performance further strengthened his appeal among the major league franchises.

Representing Cuba at the U-18 Baseball World Cup, Cruz recorded a 0.00 ERA over 16 innings. He was recognized as the tournament’s pitcher with the best ERA, per the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

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One of his most impressive outings came against Italy, when he pitched five scoreless innings and allowed only one hit. Cuba won the game 8-0. His outing highlighted his ability to limit opposing hitters and maintain control while facing international pressure.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches, Cruz’s fastball reportedly sits between 91 and 94 mph. His ability to command the strike zone, combined with his physical frame, makes him a valuable addition for the Rangers. The organization will now focus on developing his skills further within its farm system.

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The young pitcher also has a twin brother, Edurman Cruz, who is a right-handed pitcher. Both left Cuba in June 2026 and relocated to the Dominican Republic to secure entry into the big leagues.

Edenis trained at the Dan Reverte Academy in the Dominican Republic before the Rangers signed him. While the agreement does not guarantee an immediate path to the major leagues, it gives the Cuban prospect access to the organization’s player-development infrastructure.

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For Texas, the signing represents another investment in international pitching talent. Cruz will now look to build on his international success as he begins the next stage of his baseball career.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers have made their decision on Logan O’Hoppe.

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Rangers retain Logan O’Hoppe

The Texas Rangers have decided to retain catcher Logan O’Hoppe for the 2027 season. They signed him to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. The agreement ensures that O’Hoppe will remain part of the organization for at least one more season.

The Rangers announced the agreement on November 20, confirming that O’Hoppe was among the players tendered contracts ahead of the non-tender deadline.

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The Rangers acquired O’Hoppe during the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels. At the time, they also acquired right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth. In exchange, the franchise sent minor-league infielder Angel Arredondo to Los Angeles.

In 2026, the catcher struggled at the plate during his time with the Angels. He batted only .209 with 4 home runs and 23 RBIs across 75 games before the trade. However, he showed some improvement after arriving in Texas.

O’Hoppe appeared in 10 games for the Rangers. He went 6-for-17 while batting .353 with a .745 OPS. He also produced an .857 OPS across 23 games with Triple-A Round Rock before the Rangers recalled him.

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O’Hoppe recorded a .229 BA with 57 home runs and 154 RBIs in 396 games across his MLB career. He emerged as one of the Angels’ primary catching options, making 288 starts behind the plate since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Despite retaining O’Hoppe, the Rangers still have decisions to make regarding their catching position. Danny Jansen is currently the primary catcher on the roster after Kyle Higashioka declined his mutual option for 2027.

President of baseball operations Chris Young previously indicated that the Rangers would prioritize adding competition behind the plate this offseason. He also suggested that O’Hoppe could see more days behind the plate depending on his progress.

While O’Hoppe would look to establish himself in Texas as the organization prepares for 2027, the Rangers will focus on preparing Cruz for the big leagues.