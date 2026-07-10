$90M Giants Ace Makes Social Media Move After Fiery Exchange With Reporter, Fans Amid Tough Season

Frustration is piling up for the San Francisco Giants, and so are the losses, as they have now fallen 16 games under .500. So when the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Giants 10-0, it was only a matter of time before the blame landed on one particular player. This time, it was the Giants’ $90 million ace, Logan Webb. To top it off, Logan Webb had just allowed the first grand slam of his Giants career, and that surely played a part in his outburst.

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At Oracle Park, the Blue Jays’ hold over the ace Logan Webb was explicit right from the first inning, as he gave up 5 runs, which resulted in Toronto leading 5-0. The subsequent innings would see a similar fate as the lineup fell flat in front of Dylan Cease, who kept them hitless throughout the game. And if that wasn’t trouble enough already for the Giants, KNBR reporter Jack Loder called out Webb’s outing on X. And of course, it didn’t sit well with the veteran Giants pitcher.

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“You know what’s sad is they allow people like you in the locker room,” Webb fired back under Loder’s post, per the New York Post.

Loder’s post claimed that after the 29-year-old surrendered five runs, the game was over for the Giants in the first frame. He also stated that the San Francisco team has lacked talent and leadership this season.

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“This team has a leadership void on its roster, a talent void on its roster, and it seems like many of them are checked out. Sad,” Loder emphasized.

However, it appears that one fiery response from Webb wasn’t enough. He reportedly called a fan “some loser who couldn’t make his Little League team” after the fan’s criticism of the Giants.

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The right-hander also replied to another critical fan by pointing out that the fan was a Kings supporter.

After those heated exchanges on X, Logan Webb did something rather drastic. He disappeared from social media, as per a Reddit user. He initially deactivated his account but then deleted it completely. If you do a quick search, you’ll find that no X account with the username @LoganWebb1053 exists anymore.

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On the heels of a humiliating loss amid a disastrous season, perhaps cutting off the source of such criticism was the way to go for the starting pitcher.

In the series finale, Webb unraveled early. He loaded the bases before giving up a run to Daulton Varsho. Then, Kazuma Okamoto again lit him up with a grand slam. While Webb surely picked up pace in the second inning, the damage was already done.

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The only hit the Giants scraped up came in the ninth inning. Facing Dylan Cease, Heliot Ramos hit a single, but it did not amount to anything as Tyler Rogers retired the rest quickly.

After throwing for 7 innings, Webb had 2 walks while recording two strikeouts. This marked his second consecutive loss as the Giants tanked their series against the Blue Jays. It spiked Webb’s ERA to 3.86, and if anything, he was in complete cognizance of what went down.

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Logan Webb takes blame for the Blue Jays’ loss

Against the Blue Jays, Logan Webb registered the seventh loss of 2026. His last decent start came against the Atlanta Braves in late June. In the series finale, he gave up 5 hits to the Blue Jays’ lineup. Though the Giants hitters failed to contribute runs, it was Webb who took responsibility for the loss at home.

“Not good,” Webb reportedly said while reflecting on his outing. “We lost the game, right? I put our team in a hole 5-0 in the first one. It’s not very good.”

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Despite having one of the worst outings this season, what stood out was Webb’s composure in the following innings. Instead of letting the early setback prevent him from going deep, Webb quickly got back on track. He did not allow any more runs. As the team’s ace, he showed leadership qualities amid a tough situation.

“I’ve got to be able to minimize it in the first and at least keep us in the game,” Webb noted.

As the first half of the season comes to a disappointing end for the Giants, Webb will be heading to the All-Star Game next week. The ace will accompany Luis Arraez to Philadelphia for the Midsummer Classic.