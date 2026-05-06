$90M Giants Star Regrets Playing Against Padres After Heartbreaking Defeat

Oracle Park witnessed another frustrating night on Tuesday. After the Giants saw the game slip away, the weight of loss was made clearer through a very public admission. A veteran star voiced his discontent with being a part of the game.

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“I probably shouldn’t have been in the game to begin with. I wasn’t very good today,” Logan Webb said in a postgame interview.

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The Giants lost 10-5 to the Padres on May 5, and Webb probably had the worst start of the season. In the first three innings, he struck out four while allowing just 1 run, and San Francisco led 4-1 at the end of the third. But his command and efficiency issues became apparent in the five-run fourth, which left the Giants trailing 6-4.

Manager Tony Vitello replaced him after just 62 pitches, and they ultimately lost with a five-run margin. That’s why Webb regretted playing the game. The reporter tried a follow-up question, saying, “Do you mean you shouldn’t have been in there because you…”

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But Logan wouldn’t even let him finish. “Because I was dogs–t today,” he said. The level of frustration was more than apparent in his body language when he walked away, unwilling to answer any more questions.

Logan Web is a homegrown talent for the Giants who signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension in 2023. And he recorded seven hits, six runs from 62 pitches. The last time he allowed 4+ runs was during his very first start of the season. Webb recorded nine hits, seven runs, and seven Ks in 86 pitches against the Yankees. He has an ERA of 5.06 from 8 starts this season. And that is quite a contrast from his 3.22 ERA from 2025.

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But it isn’t just his performance that has taken a hit. Vitello noted earlier that the 29-year-old right-hander has been suffering from “some knee discomfort.” The reporters pointed that out earlier. But Logan Webb refused to put it as a cause of his poor outing.

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“I’ve dealt with it for a little while, but it’s still no excuse,” he said.

This was a classic case of accountability and a competitive mindset from the ace. Although he tried to take all the blame on himself for the loss, the situation is too big to put on one individual.

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Giants’ rotation concerns extend far beyond Logan Webb

San Francisco sits fourth in the NL West with a record of 14-22 this season. According to a recent analysis from ESPN, they are the 25th team in the league with a mere 9.3% chance of making it to the playoffs. Although the Giants showed some good signs with a 3-2 win following 7 straight defeats, their latest big margin loss doused the hope again.

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31-year-old starter Tyler Mahle has a 5.00 ERA this season, and he has allowed 20 runs so far. SP Adrian Houser is a bigger concern for the Giants with a 7.12 ERA. San Francisco’s relievers aren’t doing any better either.

Ryan Walker has allowed eight runs in 13.2 innings. José Buttó has the worst figures with a 22.50 ERA, pitching only two innings while allowing five runs. Moreover, the Giants’ roster has 12 on the injury list. Half of them, all pitchers, are out for the season.

To make matters worse, the offense is not hitting enough to cover up the pitching mistakes. The Giants have only 292 hits and are at the bottom of the league with 114 runs scored so far. Even a star signing like Rafael Devers is struggling at the plate, hitting just .219. So their poor performance isn’t just on one player.

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But the way Logan Webb admitted his poor outing showed honesty. Fans hailed him for his supposed retaliation against the Dodgers’ catcher Dalton Rushing following his derogatory comments. But all this doesn’t help their position on the table. The Giants are already falling far behind in the playoff race. If their $90 million ace and the rest of the starting rotation do not figure things out soon, San Francisco’s season will be over before summer even begins.