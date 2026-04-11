“No One Likes Lindor” – Mets Fans Left Infuriated After Jeff McNeil Confirms Clubhouse Rift

Last year, it came as a huge surprise when the Mets decided to dismantle their core. Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil left. McNeil was traded to the A’s during the offseason. And now, as the A’s are back at Citi Field for a series against the Mets, it was a nostalgic reunion for McNeil. Before Friday’s game, the Mets played a tribute video for Jeff McNeil. It was to thank him for his time with the team. What began as a nostalgic homecoming ended by ripping the scab off an old wound. The former Met confirmed the clubhouse rift that has infuriated fans for the past year

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“We had a little argument, no big deal,” McNeil said on Friday about Francisco Lindor.

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While McNeil fended off the controversy around his remark, fans were all in to investigate whether his exit from the Mets was due to this “argument.” Reportedly, Lindor and McNeil have had a long history of heated moments since 2021. That year, both reportedly had physical altercations after a game against the D-Backs.

While the players initially claimed they were arguing over whether an animal they saw was a rat or a raccoon, it was later reported that Lindor grabbed McNeil by the throat and pinned him against a wall. Then again, last year, the two had another heated confrontation following a defensive lapse. Reportedly, it was a tense standoff where Lindor verbally attacked McNeil, though it did not turn physical.

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So, when McNeil was later traded to Oakland, it was perceived that the Mets prioritized Lindor and let go of McNeil for their altercations. And McNeil’s recent comment just confirmed that they indeed argued last year. However, considering that his comment could be misinterpreted, McNeil was quick to put to rest any assumptions.

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“We were teammates. I think he’s a great guy and a good person, and I enjoyed my time playing with him,” McNeil said. “Wish him all the best, and he’s a great baseball player, one of the best shortstops to ever do it. Best of luck to him in the rest of his career, and it’s been fun playing with him,” McNeil said about his relationship with Lindor.

But the Mets nation seems not to be letting McNeil’s remark go unnoticed. Especially, how Lindor and McNeil both performed on Friday. McNeil had two hits and an RBI on Friday and is currently hitting .286. On the other hand, Lindor is struggling at .164 currently, and on Friday, he just had 1 hit from 4 at-bats. So, not only are the fans siding with McNeil regarding his fight with Lindor, but they are also missing his bat at this rough time.

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Fans are all in with Jeff McNeil against Lindor

Fans are wondering if it is Francisco Lindor who forced the Mets to let go of Jeff McNeil.

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“No one likes Lindor Jeff its ok to say, but Jeff got crucified by Lil B —— like TioALnyc cuz he hates white players just like his butt boy Lindor,” one fan said. “No one likes Lindor,” another agrees.

Well, apart from McNeil, the New York Post’s Mike Puma reported last year that Lindor faced clubhouse tension. Especially, a cold relationship with teammate Juan Soto due to personality differences. Puma reported that the 2025 Mets clubhouse lacked cohesion, with Lindor losing some control as a leader, and the team underachieving after a 7-game losing streak.

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So, for the fans, Lindor is having issues with a few names in the Mets clubhouse, and McNeil is no exception. Although McNeil refuted that, saying he had a good relationship with Lindor, it’s now hard to convince the fans. “Maybe you thought it was no big deal, but Mr Drama at SS probably held that grudge until you were traded,” one user shared the same emotion.

“True gentleman, definitely not what we know. Show Lin the Door,” another user commented. “Lindor is a problem,” another added.

Mets fans are already on their toes around Lindor’s struggle this year. And now McNeil might just have fueled their disappointment. Apart from his low-key offense, Lindor’s struggles on defense also caught the limelight. In a game against the Cardinals, he failed to keep track of outs in the first inning. He jogged toward the dugout after a force-out at second base instead of turning a double play.

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So, fans are already standing up against their shortstop. And with reports of Lindor’s rifts with Soto, McNeil, and Nimmo, things are getting messy.