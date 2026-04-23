“No Team Chemistry” – Mets Nation Expresses Frustration as Juan Soto Makes Honest Confession on Team’s Losing Streak

Twelve straight losses and an offense that can’t score. That’s the reality for the New York Mets right now. At the center of this nightmare is Juan Soto. Fans hoped his bat would carry the team, but instead, he seems completely disconnected from the rest of the roster. And the Mets Nation is having none of it.

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The Mets are expecting a boost in their lineup on Wednesday night, as Juan Soto was activated from the IL. He will be back in the lineup as a DH, hitting second, ready to help the Mets snap their losing streak. But it appears this season, the Mets are also not doing well with team bonding. Surprisingly enough, Soto revealed to the reporters on Wednesday that he has not communicated with his teammates at all amid the losing streak. Talking Baseball posted the video of Soto’s media interaction on X.

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“No, not at all. I mean, they’ve been on the road most of the time, so I haven’t talked to them.” Soto said when asked if he had spoken to his teammates to lift their spirits amid the 12-game skid.

The Mets signed Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million contract in 2024. Last season, Soto recorded 303 total bases while hitting 43 homers and 105 RBI with a .270 BABIP.

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This season, Soto had played only 8 games before the Mets placed him on the IL with a calf strain. During his last appearance against the San Francisco Giants on April 3, Soto recorded only 1 hit before he injured his calf while running from first to third. Soto has an 11-for-31 record with a .355 batting average so far in the season.

After admitting to the lack of communication with his teammates, Soto also expressed optimism about the Mets snapping their losing streak.

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“It’s tough to see it,” admitted Soto, as per SNY, “and it’s a little uncomfortable to see it from the outside…. It’s a tough time, but we’re going to get out of it.”

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While Soto did not appear bothered by the no-talking phase with his teammates, the Mets fans saw it as a lack of team bonding.

Mets fans react to Juan Soto’s zero communication phase with his teammates

“Lol, he hates his new team. No team chemistry. Shouldn’t have left the Yankees,” one fan wrote. “The Mets’ best player, btw, bro don’t even wanna be there,” another opined.

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Soto left the Yankees as a free agent, but he has often spoken about his time at the franchise. Hence, fans saw Soto’s lack of communication during his time in the IL as his disinterest in the team. Last season, he logged a 5.8 WAR, establishing himself as one of the best players in the Mets lineup.

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Another fan remarked, “Bum made a mistake leaving the Yankees. He’s the new Robinson Canó.” Robinson Canó debuted for the Yankees in 2005 and played 9 seasons for them, till he joined the Seattle Mariners in 2014. However, Canó joined the Mets in 2019, and they were one of the three teams he played for before his MLB career ended in 2022.

This comparison is a reminder to the fans of what a financial disaster it was. After signing with the Mets in 2019, the move turned sour very quickly. The team finally cut ties with him in May 2022, but they were forced to pay him nearly $45 million in “dead money” just to go away. So this comparison in many ways is a warning.

“He is so ready for that 5th year opt out,” noted a user on X. Soto’s 15-year contract has an opt-out in 2030, when he will be 31 years old. Soto has an AAV of $51 million.

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While most Mets fans called out Soto for not reaching out during his team’s struggles, one fan commented in his favor.

“He’s just coming off the IL. The comment actually makes sense. Is he supposed to call up the boys and give them a pep talk? These are grown men and professional ball players. His job while on the IL is to get healthy,” wrote the fan. Juan Soto was on the 10-day IL, and he missed 15 games while recovering. His comments come just after he was activated on Wednesday.

With Soto finally in the lineup, fans will look forward to seeing him help snap the Mets’ prevailing losing streak. He will take the plate as the DH against the Twins.