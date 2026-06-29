“Nobody Likes You”- $92.5M Mariners Star Engages in Fiery Exchange With Ex-Teammate After Bitter Hit by Pitch

The Cleveland Guardians-Seattle Mariners clash on Sunday at Progressive Field brought out the competitive dynamic between two former teammates. Sparked by a hit-by-pitch, the $92.5 million Mariners star a.k.a Josh Naylor, engaged in a heated exchange with the Guardians’ catcher, Austin Hedges. As the Guardians registered a thrilling late-inning comeback, Hedges verbally attacked his ex-teammate.

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“No one likes you. Literally nobody likes you,” Hedges yelled at Josh Naylor on Sunday, per Jomboy Media.

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The drama started at the top of the sixth with Naylor at the plate. With the Mariners leading, Guardians’ reliever Tim Herrin threw a curveball on a 1-0 count that struck Naylor’s elbow. Naylor looked fine after the hit. But as per MLB’s rules, a batter must try to get out of a pitch’s way in order to be given HBP. However, it is rarely ever implemented.

So, Hedges didn’t like the call.

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Following the hit-by-pitch, Naylor started advancing towards first while removing his gear. While he was walking towards first, the Guardians players could be heard saying that Naylor stuck his elbow out on a breaking ball. They accused him of intentionally doing it to draw the walk. Naylor’s walk put runners on base in the two-out sixth inning.

“You f— loser,” said Naylor, per Jomboy Media, sparking a reaction from Hedges.

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However, the Mariners could not capitalize on Naylor’s walk after Randy Arozarena grounded out to end the inning.

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Naylor and Hedges have been major league teammates for a long time. They played together for the Cleveland Guardians from 2021 to 2024. Though Hedges briefly left in 2023, he returned the next season to play for the Guardians. They were teammates when playing for the San Diego Padres, though for a very short time. The veteran catcher also shared a close relationship with Josh Naylor’s younger brother, Bo.

The two ex-teammates are on different teams now. Hedges is currently under a $4 million contract with Cleveland. Naylor, on the other hand, signed a 5-year, $92.5 million contract with the Mariners. The contract with a full no-trade clause would run through the 2030 season.

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On Sunday, till the first seven innings, the Guardian fans were prepared to be disappointed. However, everything changed in the eighth inning. The Guardians rallied to overcome a three-run lead.

Daniel Schneemann started the rally with an RBI single. The Guardians gained more momentum as Chase DeLauter tied the game with a two-run single off Josh Simpson. DeLauter was on the 10-day IL recovering from a fracture in his upper rib. Meanwhile, Rhys Hoskins put the Guardians in the lead with a go-ahead double to the left. In a single inning, the Guardians changed the trajectory of the game.

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In the next frame, the Mariners scored a run but failed to tie the game or get ahead of the Guardians. With a 6-5 win, the Guardians took the series, whereas the loss dropped the Mariners from the AL West top spot.