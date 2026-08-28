“Not Acceptable”: George Lombard Jr. Breaks Silence After Matching Embarrassing 111-Year-Old Yankees Record

George Lombard Jr. needs to flip the script. As the New York Yankees’ newest shortstop, he has landed on the wrong side of franchise history. Coming to the big leagues with highly touted defensive skills, Lombard Jr. has displayed anything but the defensive prowess he was known for. As his error streak at shortstop extended to six errors in six consecutive games, the 21-year-old spoke about his need to improve.

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“Obviously, it’s not acceptable. It can’t happen. At this level, if you make your pitchers have to get extra outs, it just makes it way harder on us. Other teams are going to capitalize,” SNY Yankees posted Lombard Jr’s postgame interview clip on X.

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“So, yeah, it’s something we’re definitely going to have to clean up. And, yeah, I’ve got to be better tomorrow.”

On Thursday, the Houston Astros snagged the series against the Yankees in the Bronx. As the Yankees and Hayden Wesneski faced off, the Astros starter took the win after allowing only 1 run across 5 innings. Meanwhile, Christian Walker and Jeremy Peña led the Astros’ offense.

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Cole allowed 3 runs on 6 hits, including a two-run homer to Walker and an RBI single to Isaac Paredes. When Cole left the game after 6 innings, the Yankees were trailing 0-3. As relief pitching took over, Peña launched a solo shot off reliever Yerry De los Santos to extend the lead.

Then, the Astros sealed the win at 5-1, scoring their final run in the eighth inning. However, for the winning run, the Yankees’ defensive blunders get more credit than the Astros’ offense. There are two names behind the blunder; one is Jose Caballero. The other is George Lombard Jr., the rookie stuck in an unfortunate loop of errors.

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While Walker scored the winning run on Caballero’s throwing error, Lombard Jr.’s fielding error during the same play remains glaring. In the eighth inning, Lombard Jr. failed to grab the slow bouncer that Yainer Diaz sent to the left. Third baseman Caballero snagged the ball, but his throw to first went wide, allowing Walker to score. Meanwhile, Diaz reached first base safely.

It marked Lombard Jr.’s sixth error in as many consecutive games, a record the Yankees have not seen in 111 years. According to Katie Sharp of Stathead, Roger Peckinpaugh in 1915 was the last shortstop to commit errors in six straight games. In 1921, the Yankees’ second baseman, Chick Fewster, also committed fielding errors in six consecutive games.

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Despite what the records say, manager Aaron Boone is not giving up on the rookie. He believes Volpe will leave this chapter behind.

“The good thing about George is that he’s so skilled and gifted out there. And foundationally, he’s really good. He will get through it; just gotta get a few going and start playing carefree,” Boone said, per SNY. “That’s why I hang my hat; foundationally speaking, he’ll get through this and put it in the rearview mirror.”

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The Yankees recalled Lombard Jr. on August 4, and over his first 14 games, he was the shortstop the Yankees had dreamed of. He committed only one error during that span. But now, the scenario has changed completely, leaving fans with flashbacks of Anthony Volpe’s struggles from last year. Volpe committed an American League-leading 19 errors at shortstop in 2025. The Yankees are desperate to leave that chapter behind, and Lombard Jr. must do his part.