A hitter once phoned his agent to retire and become a stay-at-home dad. Two years later, he owns an NLCS MVP trophy and a World Series ring from Milwaukee, and he turned down a $23.15 million qualifying offer. Jake Bauers, the former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman, now belongs to the Boston Red Sox.

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Bauers won the 2026 World Series with Milwaukee before signing with Boston, and he addressed the toughest part of that move at his Fenway Park introductory press conference on November 17.

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“I think my family and I hold Milwaukee in a special place in our hearts, so leaving there, especially after winning a championship, was definitely not an easy decision. We love that place, and we’re extremely grateful for the time we spent there.”

That gratitude has a clear source. After Bauers hit .199 with a .662 OPS in 2024, Milwaukee removed him from the 40-man roster, and he called his agent to retire and become a stay-at-home dad.

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A week later, he and his wife, Lauren, learned she was pregnant, and he stayed in the game. Needing family health insurance, he re-signed with Milwaukee on a minor league deal in January 2025, then delivered 26 homers, an .873 OPS and the franchise’s first World Series title in 2026.

Jake Bauers then pivoted to his new city during the same press conference. “That being said, coming to a city like Boston and playing for a first-class organization like the Red Sox makes it very exciting. I know I have four years here to do whatever I can to help achieve that ultimate goal, which is winning a World Series.”

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Bauers chose Boston’s four-year, $58M deal over Milwaukee’s one-year, $23.15M qualifying offer for long-term security and a chance to build a contender. That goal has eluded Boston since 2018, when the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to one and clinched with a 5-1 win in Game 5 on October 28.

Bauers backed that title chase with a long-term commitment. He gets $58 million guaranteed through 2030, a $14.5 million average annual value. For a player with under $5 million in career earnings before 2026, that outweighed a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer.

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Boston also made the choice easier by moving first. Craig Breslow, the Red Sox president of baseball operations, called agent Steve Veltman at 9:01 a.m. when free agency opened, and Bauers became the only player Boston has met with on Zoom this offseason.

Breslow explained the urgency behind that early push. “We recognized that this was a guy who could help us. If there was a path to getting something done quickly, we wanted to try to pursue that. We had the support of ownership, and it was a consensus in our office that this was a guy that we should target.”

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The front office trusted the underlying numbers. Bauers posted a 14% barrel rate, a 92.1 mph average exit velocity and a 51.9% hard-hit rate, plus a 16.3% walk rate that ranked in the 98th percentile.

Power was the glaring need. Boston ranked 26th in homers and 20th in slugging in 2026, and a lefty bat who sprays singles and doubles the other way should profit from the Green Monster, 310 feet away.

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Willson Contreras, the Red Sox first baseman, anchors the position, so Bauers should mostly serve as designated hitter beside Masataka Yoshida, the Red Sox designated hitter, with spot starts at first base and the corner outfield.

Bauers did not stall on the decision. He agreed to Boston’s deal before the qualifying offer deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17, so Milwaukee collects a compensation pick between the end of round one and the start of round two.

The Brewers knew his October value well. Bauers won NLCS MVP in a four-game sweep of the two-time defending champion Dodgers, the same club Boston beat in 2018, after a 12-pitch walk set up a Game 2 win.

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He then capped an 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell, the Dodgers left-hander, with a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 3. Bauers recorded a hit in every game and drove in six runs.

He cooled off in the Fall Classic against the Tampa Bay Rays, yet Milwaukee still won in five games for the franchise’s first championship.

That run explains the emotion in his goodbye and why Boston pursued him so aggressively. Bauers traded a one-year payday and a shot at back-to-back titles for four years of security and a lineup that badly needs his bat.

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If his Statcast marks hold, the Red Sox offense should finally match its elite pitching staff. That would put Boston closer to ending a drought that began in 2018, with the same hitter who helped Milwaukee end its drought.