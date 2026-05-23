“Not Doing Enough” – Aaron Judge Makes Glaring Confession as Yankees Navigate Tough Stretch

The Yankees captain finally broke his silence on a slump that’s dragging the team down.

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The Yankees are stuck in a terrible 13-game slide, going 4-9 and dropping 4.5 games behind the first-place Rays. During this stretch, their captain’s bat has gone completely cold. However, Judge is not making any excuses.

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“I’m not doing enough at the plate,” Judge said after the 2-0 loss against the Blue Jays this Thursday. “That’s what we’re doing right there. I wouldn’t say we’re not seeing the ball well. I think it’s about making sure we’re swinging at the right pitches.”

The Yankees won the first two against Toronto but lost the next two. This let the Blue Jays tie the series, killing any hopes for momentum. And the captain had just one hit from 15 at-bats. He also struck out eight times in his final 11 at-bats. Over his last five games overall, he is an abysmal 1-for-19.

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In fact, he hasn’t hit a homer in the last 10 games. And it is hard to believe that Aaron Judge has only managed one RBI in 13 games. And to make matters worse, the Yankees have lost nine of those 13 games. They have struggled offensively while Judge’s bat has failed to connect. New York had three or fewer runs in eight games in the same stretch. And the most successful team in MLB history has dropped to second place in the AL East.

But Judge didn’t try to come up with some lame explanations. He took full accountability for his brutal 13-game slump, where he hit just .191 with a career-worst .619 OPS. But where many fans have already hit the panic button, manager Aaron Boone still has confidence in his captain.

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“He’s just going through it a little bit right now,” Boone said. “Fastballs got on him, and he was a little out in front of some other pitches.”

A star player taking accountability for his poor performance and the manager keeping faith in him is a powerful combo. It shows that their mindset is on the right path. But the problem is elsewhere.

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Some fans argue that the pinstripes are overdependent on Judge. Without his production, there is a noticeable slump in the overall offense. And the lack of consistent offensive support is highlighting Judge’s slump.

The Yankees were riding high after beating the Blue Jays in the first game. And two consecutive wins made the fans believe the team is going to have a strong ending. While it was supposed to give them a boost before the Rays series, the Yankees have inched further from the table toppers.

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The Rays series suddenly raises the stakes for the Yankees

The Yankees were leading the AL East during most of the early season. However, they suffered a series sweep in Milwaukee and lost the throne to the Rays. The only other sweep they had was against the Rays during the road series in Tampa Bay in early April.

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Now, the Rays are coming to the Bronx with the best record in the American League. The Yankees already trail them by 4.5 games. If they play poorly this weekend, they might have to fight for a Wild Card again this year. That’s why Aaron Judge will face the biggest test of this season so far.

Boone’s words will do no good unless Judge’s bat starts talking. But the Yankees have some good news as well. Multiple players are returning from injury.

New York will have Gerrit Cole return to the mound this Friday after more than a year. Jose Caballero and Trent Grisham are also expected to be active. And the Yankees have already optioned Yovanny Cruz and Spencer Jones to make room for Anthony Volpe and probably Caballero.

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The demotion was painful for Jones, especially because he was called up just two weeks ago. But the reinforcements will surely help the Yankees pose a better threat to the Rays. And fans are waiting to see the old Aaron Judge again to remain in contention for the AL crown.