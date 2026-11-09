“Not Going Out to Dinner”: Fall League Home Run Derby Winner Speaks on Entering Last Minute

An unexpected phone call, canceled dinner plans, and the title of Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby winner marked the wildest 24 hours of Toronto Blue Jays prospect Aaron Parker’s year. Called up last-minute, the 23-year-old showcased his power-hitting ability against some of the minor league’s top prospects and walked away with the trophy.

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Parker was not originally scheduled to participate in the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby. However, an opportunity opened up after Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Chase Harlan pulled out of the competition less than 24 hours before the event. Parker received the call Friday night around 10:30 p.m. Recalling the unexpected change of plans, Parker told MLB Pipeline that he told his father their evening would have to look different.

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“I said, yeah, of course. It’s an amazing experience, so it was a no-brainer for me. I had to tell my dad, ‘We’re not going out to dinner. We’re going to go try to hit as many home runs as possible,'” Parker said, per MLB Pipeline.

The Blue Jays prospect was watching a movie with his teammates after completing an Arizona Fall League day game when he got the phone call. Parker, who had never participated in a home run derby before, did not hesitate to accept.

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The last-minute decision paid off handsomely.

Entering the competition as the seventh seed among eight participants, Parker finished with 19 home runs, the highest total of the event.

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The competition featured several promising prospects from different big-league farm systems. It gave Parker an opportunity to showcase his power-hitting talent against some of the Arizona Fall League’s top young hitters. The format of an HR Derby requires participants to advance through multiple knockout rounds, making consistency and the ability to produce under pressure particularly important.

Parker first faced off against San Diego Padres prospect Alex McCoy, winning the opening-round matchup 12-7. His next challenge came against the Kansas City Royals catcher Brooks Bryan in the semifinals. That contest proved considerably more difficult, with Parker initially struggling to keep pace. However, he delivered when it mattered most.

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Down to his final two outs, Parker launched three consecutive home runs to secure a narrow 5-4 victory and advance to the championship round.

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Tai Peete was Parker’s final competitor. The 23-year-old needed only three swings to record two home runs and defeat Peete, 2-1. His winning shot traveled an impressive 477 feet to left-center field, capping an outstanding performance. His longest home run of the competition traveled 497 feet.

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The victory was particularly noteworthy considering Parker had never competed in a home run derby before receiving the late-night invitation.

Speaking about his approach during the competition, Parker emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence even when things were not going his way.

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“Just never take your foot off the gas,” he explained, describing how taking a deep breath and making an adjustment helped him recover during the semifinal.

Aaron Parker’s Baseball Journey So Far

A product of UC Santa Barbara, Parker was selected by Toronto in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The catcher and outfielder has gradually established himself as an intriguing offensive prospect, with his power becoming an increasingly important part of his game.

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The 2026 season marked a breakthrough in that regard. Playing for Toronto’s Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Parker hit 19 home runs in 87 games, establishing a career high. He finished the campaign with a .253/.347/.467 batting line, 48 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

His performance earned him an Arizona Fall League assignment with the Mesa Solar Sox, where he continued producing offensively. Through his first 12 games, he recorded a .356/.483/.511 batting line and earned selection to the Fall Stars Game.

Parker has also expanded his defensive versatility by playing left field alongside his catching responsibilities.

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His power numbers have attracted particular attention. His 90th-percentile exit velocity averaged 107.9 mph during the season, placing him among the top one percent of Minor League hitters in that category.

The Fall League Home Run Derby victory adds another achievement to Parker’s developing résumé. More importantly, the performance offered him an opportunity to showcase his hitting ability on a bigger stage as he continues working toward his ultimate goal of reaching the big leagues.