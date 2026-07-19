“Not Good at All” – Francisco Lindor Admits Glaring Flaws After Another On-Field Error in Mets’ Blowout Loss to Phillies

Francisco Lindor was thankful that his error did not lead to a run during the New York Mets’ blowout loss on Saturday. However, Lindor has admitted his mistake and that his poor standard of play when it comes to defense. This has been his story all season, as numerous on-field errors marred his role at shortstop in 2026. His fielding accuracy has been missing throughout the season, and Saturday was no different. Following the 6-1 loss, Lindor expressed his regret about the error he committed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was sloppy,” observed Lindor, per SNY Mets. “It’s not to the level that I expect myself, and it’s not the level that people expect us to play here. For me, defense is the most important thing, and it’s been not good. Not good at all. I’m letting down the pitchers that are working extremely hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday, the Mets were already trailing 6-1 when Alec Bohm hit a fly ball. A.J Ewing caught the ball and threw it to Lindor at shortstop. Lindor, then, messed up a simple relay throw. Instead of the throw reaching Bo Bichette at third base, it went wild, making it impossible for Bichette to nab the ball as it sailed high over his head.

It was the Mets’ third error of the game. Bryce Harper reached second base and Kyle Schwarber advanced to third. But for Lindor, it wasn’t a first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the Boston Red Sox, Lindor failed to execute a game-ending double play in the ninth inning. It ultimately cost the Mets the match as the Red Sox won 3-2 in extra innings.

If Lindor wished to move past his error in the second half of the season, it has not happened yet. On Saturday, he committed his third error in three consecutive games. As errors plagued Lindor, he addressed the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know if it’s a time thing. To me, that’s not an excuse,” Lindor said, per Sleeper Mets. “I’m back on the field, on a Major League field. I got to play like a Major League player. I got to play to the standard that the Mets want, and I got to play up to my standard, as well.”

Despite mentioning his desire to play at the big leagues level, Lindor has not been able to do so. He has now committed six errors in 17 games after recovering from the calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindor has also struggled with the bat this season, slashing .210/.291/.363/.654 in 41 games. He has missed playing time due to multiple injuries. He suffered from a broken hamate bone in Spring Training and underwent surgery. A calf strain in late April also sidelined Lindor for a major part of the season. He was recently activated from the IL on June 24.

As the Mets are scheduled to cap off their series at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, Lindor needs to step up and fix his mistakes.