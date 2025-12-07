“Not Good for the Blue Jays” – Loyalist Issues Stern Warning as $4.8B AL Rival Strengthens Arsenal

The Red Sox look like they’ve picked up right where they left off, and that’s becoming a real problem for the Blue Jays. Boston’s rebuild is clearly moving faster. Back in 2025, their pitching wasn’t anything special; they ranked 4th in ERA and 17th in WHIP, but now they’ve added a proven veteran in Sonny Gray, along with fresh young talent that could seriously upgrade their rotation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And with the Blue Jays busy trying to strengthen their own roster after barely missing the World Series, seeing a $4.8 billion worth divisional rival get this much better this quickly has to be a little concerning.

“The Red Sox ended up getting something a little bit interesting over the last 24 hours. They make a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates to trade one of their younger, talented players, but the player they got back is quite intriguing. Johan Oviedo is a very good young pitcher… So adding somebody like Oviedo to the end of this rotation, too, could be very, very good for the Red Sox and

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Sep 28, 2025 Cumberland, Georgia, USA Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo 24 pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Cumberland Truist Park Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250928_cec_th5_141

So what’s the buzz around the Red Sox’s latest addition?

Notably, Oviedo missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2023. But his comeback last season drew plenty of attention. He went 2–1 with a 3.57 ERA across nine starts. Before that, he also ranked eighth among NL starters by holding opponents to a .237 batting average!

Overall, Oviedo has gone 15–26 with a 4.24 ERA across 81 career appearances between the Cardinals and Pirates, and the Red Sox are clearly excited about what he brings. If you are still not convinced…see what the Red Sox president Craig Breslow is saying.

He pointed out Oviedo’s unique fastball release and said his ability to beat hitters with the fastball is the perfect foundation for a starter. And at just 27, Boston has plenty of time to mold him into something special.

And it’s not just Oviedo, but Sonny Gray is part of the picture, too.

For the context, Gray has a strong track record against the Blue Jays, with a 4–4 record, a 2.91 ERA, and 72 SOs in 15 career outings versus Toronto. Hence, with both Gray and Oviedo joining the Red Sox rotation, the Blue Jays might want to prepare themselves, because next season in the AL East is shaping up to be a real battle.

It’s time for the Blue Jays to fill their basket

While the Red Sox are busy doing what good teams are supposed to do and getting better, the Blue Jays can’t just sit back and watch their AL East rival level up. So what should be on the Jays’ shopping list?

One of the first names Toronto has been linked to is Edwin Diaz, and for good reason. Notably, over the last four seasons, he’s posted an ERA under 1.75 twice and exceeded 2.0 fWAR twice. Moreover, since 2021, his Win Probability Added (8.40) ranks 21st among all pitchers, ahead of some huge names like Blake Snell, Chris Sale, and Kevin Gausman.

So, if the Jays want to respond the way Boston is, bringing in a true ace to shut down opposing lineups feels like their best move.

Pete Fairbanks is another intriguing option, with fairly neutral platoon splits. And he has plenty of experience closing games, so there aren’t many late-inning spots that would faze him.

The problem? This is still the same Blue Jays front office that hasn’t even settled things between Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette. So it’s hard to imagine them being quick or decisive in the pitching market, either.