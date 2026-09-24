“Not Lying”: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Doesn’t ‘Regret’ Statements Made on His $500M Contract, Draws Intense Fans’ Hate

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knows what comes with a $500 million contract, especially when his production has fallen to a .695 OPS and nine home runs. But his response to the criticism only made things hotter. Vladdy argued that Toronto paid him for what he had already accomplished, not for what he would do next. That was never going to sit quietly with a frustrated fan base, and now Guerrero is refusing to walk it back.

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When Guerrero was later asked whether he regretted those comments, he did not back down. “No, I don’t regret myself. I’m not lying with what I say,” Guerrero Jr. said, per Keegan Matheson. “I understand some fans, they don’t understand the way and what I was trying to say specifically, but what I said is the way I feel.”

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Vladdy had already given Toronto plenty of reasons to build around him. In 2021, he finished runner-up for AL MVP after hitting .311 with a 1.002 OPS, 48 home runs and 111 RBIs, while also winning the Hank Aaron Award, a Silver Slugger and All-Star Game MVP. He added a Gold Glove at first base in 2022 before bouncing back from a quieter 2023 with one of his best seasons yet.

Guerrero hit a career-best .323 with a .940 OPS, 30 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2024. He earned his fourth straight All-Star selection, won his second Silver Slugger and made the All-MLB First Team at first base. At just 25, he had re-established himself as one of the league’s premier hitters.

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That résumé helped lead Toronto to a 14-year, $500 million deal through 2039. But the first season under it has gone in the opposite direction. After hitting eight home runs during last year’s postseason run to the World Series, Guerrero has managed only nine this regular season while slashing .263/.335/.360 with a .695 OPS.

The issues have extended beyond the box score. By early July, 56% of his hard-hit balls were being driven into the ground, while his chase rate had also increased as his mechanics and timing slipped.

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Kevin Pillar summed up the concern earlier this month: “He was driving the ball. He just wasn’t hitting a ton of home runs, and then when he wasn’t getting hits, and he wasn’t driving the ball, wasn’t hitting home runs, it became a concern. And you look at this, this doesn’t look like a $500 million guy to me.”

Fans have voiced similar frustration, particularly over his hustle. And Guerrero’s refusal to walk back his comments only gave that frustration another target. Instead of calming the criticism, his no-regrets stance pushed the conversation beyond his numbers and straight into how fans viewed his accountability.

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“He’s gone from a franchise icon to being hated in one season. My god…” said one fan.

After losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, fans expected him to come back stronger. Supporters from across the country even voted to help him earn an MLB All-Star selection despite his poor outings.

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“Basically admitting what everyone thought: I’ve got the cash, now I can play Meh and slough off as much as I want,” another fan commented on Matheson’s post.

One fan said, “Dude, stop while ur ahead lol… like, please stop talking.”

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It appears that his remarks have done more damage than his performance at the plate.

“Entitled little baby that does not deserve to wear a Blue Jay uniform ever again,” a user fired back at the player.

Another called for far stricter action against the Blue Jays star, saying, “An honestly fireable offense.”

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Toronto was supposed to have another go at the back-to-back champions. Instead, the Blue Jays have now been eliminated and will have to wait out the offseason. Although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. promised to use that time to prepare himself mentally and physically, part of the fan base has lost faith in him.

What remains to be seen is whether this will be an isolated setback for Vladdy or become a recurring issue.