“Not Overly Surprised”: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Honest Confession on Tarik Skubal’s Latest Move

As the MLB trade deadline enters its final stretch, Tarik Skubal’s move to the Los Angeles Dodgers remains one of the biggest storylines. The two-time AL Cy Young winner was among the most sought-after names on the trade market, with even the New York Yankees linked to him. But it was the back-to-back World Series champions who landed the ace in a blockbuster deal just a day ago. When Aaron Boone was asked about the move, the Yankees’ manager offered an honest assessment.

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“[I’m] probably not overly surprised. You know, obviously it seemed like Skubal was going to be available after the last few days,” the Yankees’ manager said during a YES Network interview. “And obviously the Dodgers have been a team that has been winning a lot. So, they got a great pitcher at least taken out of the American League.”

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As the trade deadline approached, several clubs, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees, were linked to the Tigers’ ace.

Initially, the right-hander said he wanted to finish the season in Detroit and help the team win a World Series. But the sense of a farewell grew stronger when fans celebrated his 1,000th career strikeout during his final start with the Tigers. As that unfolded, many fans and analysts had already predicted a move to the Dodgers.

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Skubal’s one-year, $32 million deal, coupled with his 2.79 ERA, made the Dodgers the team most frequently linked to the star left-hander. His salary had already drawn attention earlier this year, when an independent arbitration panel ruled in his favor in February, awarding him $32 million after the Tigers had proposed $19 million, the largest salary gap ever presented in an arbitration hearing.

That’s why people like Boone weren’t really surprised when the Tigers finalized the trade. The skipper pointed out how the team keeps an eye on the trade market, but its primary focus remains on the games. The Yankees were set to face the Cubs on Sunday. The series was tied after Saturday’s loss, and they needed one more win to clinch the three-game road series.

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Boone emphasized keeping the players focused and winning the finale, which they ultimately did. The reporter also asked whether the Yankees planned to make another move before the trade deadline. But Boone refused to shift his focus, instead leaving those decisions to Brian Cashman and the front office.

“It takes two to tango, as they say sometimes,” the manager said. “More than that, I know conversations are being held in a lot of different areas, and how it shakes out, you never know, so we’ll see.”

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Meanwhile, the Yankees aren’t sitting on their hands. They have already started reshaping their roster.

Aaron Boone stays focused while the Yankees continue deadline moves

New York has already acquired Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals earlier on Sunday, and in exchange for the infielder, they sent away 4 pitchers. Jake Bird, Jack Cebert, Yovanny Cruz, and Ben Grable.

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The Yankees’ offense has been one of the biggest concerns for the team. While they are still 2nd in the AL East with a 63-49 record, they are 27th in the league with a .232 batting average. They are the most successful team in MLB history with 27 World Series championships, but this season, particularly after Aaron Judge suffered an injury, they haven’t looked like a threat to other teams.

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That’s why Garcia is expected to be a great addition for the Pinstripes. The 26-year-old is under club control until 2027, and he is batting at .283 with an .873 OPS. In fact, he isn’t the only addition to the Yankees.

New York also traded Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, and they received Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz in return.

Alfonzo, the Pirates’ No. 17 prospect, has a .239 AVG and .757 OPS in Double-A. His defensive skills behind the plate and at first base make him a versatile piece for the Yankees. Cruz, on the other hand, has even better numbers (.318 AVG and .839 OPS) with prior Dominican Summer League experience.

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There are just a few hours left before the trade deadline, and the Yankees could still add more players to their roster. Meanwhile, Aaron Boone remains focused on winning with the current group. The Yankees wrapped up their series against the Cubs with a 2-1 series victory. They will return to New York to begin a nine-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.