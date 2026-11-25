The Blue Jays spent 2026 searching for offense, but their outfield rarely delivered enough. Toronto finished last in runs and home runs, exposing a weakness opponents repeatedly exploited. Now, an available bat has entered the picture, and Jon Morosi sees the Blue Jays as a particularly strong destination. The timing could hardly be more important.

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“I think the Jays are among the most interested teams in Seiya… the fit with the Jays is strong, and I’m not sure there’s a better fit out there for him,” said Jon Morosi on The JD Bunkis Podcast on Sportsnet.

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Seiya Suzuki has entered free agency, giving the Blue Jays a chance to reshape their outfield. His 5-year, $85 million contract with Chicago ended after the 2026 season. Suzuki declined the Cubs’ $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 17. Chicago remains interested, with general manager Carter Hawkins confirming the club wants discussions. The Padres have also been linked to Suzuki, while Philadelphia needs an outfielder. However, no report has confirmed a direct Phillies pursuit. Morosi called Toronto one of the teams “most interested” in Suzuki.

That interest follows a difficult 2026 season, when Toronto’s roster problems became hard to ignore. The Blue Jays finished 79-83, last in the American League East, and missed the postseason. They scored 648 runs and hit 152 home runs, both the lowest totals in baseball.

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Their outfield lacked power, with Nathan Lukes leading all contributors with 10 home runs. Daulton Varsho hit 7 homers in 99 games, while Myles Straw managed 3 in 147. Jesús Sánchez added 8 home runs in 99 games, leaving the Blue Jays short of production. Those numbers explain why a proven hitter has become an offseason priority.

Toronto’s outfield defense had a costly moment, captured in one game. Toronto lost 7-6 to Tampa Bay on August 19 after Sánchez misplayed 2 balls. Junior Caminero’s fly passed above a Tropicana Field catwalk before Sánchez lost sight of it. The ball dropped beyond his glove and bounced over the short wall for a ground-rule double. In the fourth, Sánchez also lost Richie Palacios’ shallow liner after stadium lights entered his eyes. MLB reported both mistakes contributed directly or indirectly to all 7 Rays runs.

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Sánchez accepted responsibility, saying, “Those are the two balls that I need to make the catch.”

Suzuki offers the Blue Jays a stronger mix of hitting and defense after a productive Chicago season. He hit .270 with 26 home runs, 31 doubles, and 86 RBIs across 143 games. He collected 147 hits, scored 96 runs, and posted an .841 OPS. His .368 on-base percentage and career-high 81 walks gave Chicago production.

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The Cubs reached the postseason, and Suzuki produced 4.5 fWAR during their campaign. His improvement in right field also changed his value, according to Chicago’s front office. Statcast credited him with plus-7 fielding run value and plus-5 outs above average.

The Toronto Blue Jays could use Suzuki’s power and ability to reach base throughout their lineup. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with 9 home runs and a .688 OPS in 2026. Suzuki would give Guerrero another right-handed threat, making the middle order harder to navigate. His .368 on-base percentage could create more chances for hitters behind him.

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Morosi identified Toronto’s open corner-outfield and designated-hitter spots as an advantage. Morosi said Toronto offers “the right amount of at-bats” at both positions. That flexibility would let Toronto protect his bat while adjusting its outfield.

The financial side appears manageable, although Toronto would face competition for Suzuki. MLB.com places early estimates around $20 million to $25 million annually. ESPN projects 4 years and $90 million, while MLB Trade Rumors estimates 4 years and $105 million. Those projections suggest $22.5 million to $26.25 million per season.

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Suzuki would not fix every weakness, and Toronto still needs more depth. But his power addresses a lineup that ranked last in runs and home runs. His defense also addresses concerns raised by Toronto’s outfield play. After finishing last, the Blue Jays have reason to pursue him.

Other options for the Blue Jays

Beyond the pursuit of Suzuki, the Blue Jays have other options worth considering this offseason. Brandon Lowe and Ty France could address different roster needs through their recent performances. Lowe offers power at second base, while France provides another option around first base. Their projected contracts also give Toronto different ways to strengthen its lineup financially.

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Lowe arrives after hitting 35 home runs, driving in 96 runs, and earning 5.3 bWAR. He posted a .260 average, .331 on-base percentage, .493 slugging percentage, and .824 OPS. His slugging marks were .477 in 2025 and .473 in 2024, showing sustained power. Toronto’s leader, Kazuma Okamoto, slugged .452, making Lowe an offensive upgrade.

At second base, Clement’s 80 wRC+ sat 20% below average, compared with Lowe’s 121 mark. Lowe played 150 games after averaging 113 across the previous five seasons. His defense rose from the 1st to 98th percentile, though that leap needs caution. Clement could shift into a utility role, using his ability across positions.

France offers another route after a Padres minor-league deal, producing 4.5 bWAR. He hit .295 with 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, and an .865 OPS. His 137 wRC+ against left-handers would have led Toronto’s 2026 lineup. Against a tough left-handed starter, France could give Toronto a stronger right-handed matchup.

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Still, France’s .342 BABIP raises questions about repeating his career-best results next season. Projections view him as an above-average hitter, while his first-base defense adds value. He could cover first, allowing Guerrero occasional designated hitter days. Lowe addresses a starting vacancy; France adds flexibility, depth, and another useful bat.