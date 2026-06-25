“Nothing Short of Ugly” – NY Broadcaster Rips Into Mets Clubhouse as Disastrous Season Continues

The New York Mets president, David Stearns, recently supported the clubhouse, saying, “We’re going to continue to give this team time to prove that we can get back in this in a very legitimate sense.” The trade deadline was mentioned as the cutoff time, but the Mets’ dugout continues to prove Stearns wrong. In perhaps the most ugly scene for the Mets this year, they surrendered 20 runs in a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, leaving the veteran broadcaster Gary Cohen to take a dig at both the clubhouse and Stearns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is the kind of game that causes reevaluations,” the New York Post quoted Cohen. “You can profess all you want in being confident in the team you have. But this has been nothing short of ugly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Mets have given up 10 runs each in the two games on Wednesday, the uglier scene was in the second game. After seeing the footage, we can’t help but agree with Cohen. In the second game of the day or the third game of the series, the Mets made six infield errors, leading to a 5-10 loss. Yes, you heard that right, six errors in a single game by a single team.

The rally was first started by the returning Francisco Lindor, who bobbled a grounder in the first inning, but it didn’t cost any runs. Then Marcus Semien bobbled another grounder in the fourth, which proved costly. The Cubs scored 3 runs, including 2 earned, from the rally. Semien again dropped a pop-up in the seventh. Bichette bobbled a grounder in the eighth, and two batters later, it was Mark Vientos, whose errant throw added another run for the Cubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last one came off Vientos again in the ninth. He failed to grab a Carson Kelly’s grounder, and the ball went away after hitting Vientos’ knee. It added another 3 unearned runs to the Cubs. “I mean, what do you say at this point? I mean, this team is in the depths of despair,” Cohen said via the PIX 11 telecast. “Can’t get starting pitching to hold the other team at bay. Struggling with their offense, and now the defense falls apart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets are ranked 24th in terms of scoring runs (325) and 16th in terms of ERA (4.22). The offense and pitching were already battered, and now the defense was also adding to the woes. “unprecedented,” Cohen added. Stearns is still betting on this roster, hoping to rebound by the deadline. There couldn’t be a more brutal reality check than Wednesday. The fans understood as they chanted “Pete Alonso” after Vientos’ second error, jabbing at Stearns for his offseason choices.

Fortunately, the Mets are reportedly making a few moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets are probably becoming a fire seller

David Peterson is the first name going out as part of the Mets’ fire sale. The Cubs are reportedly trading away Peterson, and in exchange, the Mets are getting DH Cole Mathis, the Cubs’ No. 13 prospect. While it may sound like the Mets are the profitable ones here, the Cubs had no other option considering their injured rotation. Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, and Justin Steele are all in the IL, leaving very little space to perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Mets should be happy in giving up Peterson. He was having a sub-par season in 2026 with a 6.09 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP so far. Peterson was a breakout star for the Mets last year, finishing with a 2.90 ERA from 121 IP. There’s one more starter who could be part of the Mets’ fire sale: Freddy Peralta. His 2026 season with the Mets has been defined by severe inconsistency , culminating in a bloated ERA near 4.00 and a career-worst start in Philadelphia, where he allowed 10 earned runs.

Compared to Peterson, trading Peralta could offer better exchange values to the Mets. However, will their fire sale stop by Peralta? A worsening stats could give up a few more names by August 3.