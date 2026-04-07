Notorious Yankees Star Downplays Defensive Blunder After Aaron Boone’s Public Comments

Nine games into 2026, the New York Yankees are at the top of the AL East standings, suffering only two losses. Their latest loss came on Sunday, when the Miami Marlins beat them 7-6 in their home ground after a rain delay. But the Yankees had secured the series already with a 9-7 win on Saturday. However, their second baseman could be held responsible for delaying the win.

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After Sunday’s loss, YES Network posted a video of Jazz Chisholm Jr. speaking to the media when he was asked about the defensive miss the day prior. He moved on from the topic by calling it a “no big deal.”

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“We all know how I play baseball. The guy (Lopez) caught me with my head down. He did a good play. I do it to other teams all the time. I feel like someone caught me – it’s no big deal to me. If I was him, I would do it, too,” remarked Chisholm Jr.

On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a defensive blunder in the ninth inning, when the Yankees were trying to close out the Marlins.

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Otto Lopez sent a groundball to Chisholm Jr. and sprinted to first base. Instead of charging for the ball, the Yankees’ second baseman took his time to get the ball and throw it to Ben Rice waiting at first. In the meantime, Lopez got the opportunity to beat the throw and comfortably take the infield single.

Following the gaffe, Chisholm Jr., who will become a free agent in 2027, opted to downplay his mistake and shrug it off.

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This year, Chisholm Jr. has had a slow start so far.

He has managed to get only 7 hits in his 36 at-bats, recording 3 doubles and 3 RBIs while striking out 12 times. His slash line reads .194/.237/.278 with a .515 OPS. Chisholm Jr. is on a one-year, $10.2 million contract with the Yankees.

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In a rare instance, after the misplay, the Yankees’ skipper, Aaron Boone, publicly addressed Chisholm Jr.’s defensive blunder.

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Aaron Boone comments on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s defensive miss

Aaron Boone is known for defending his players in public. But his current criticism of Jazz Chisholm Jr. showed that the skipper wants more awareness from him despite the player’s attempt to brush it off.

After the game, while speaking to the media, manager Boone observed, “Just kind of laid back on it. Credit to Lopez, [who] was getting down the line in a hurry. Probably figured he had plenty of time.”

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Though Boone credited Lopez for grabbing the opportunity that arose, he did not downplay Chisholm Jr.’s mistake.

Such mistakes also don’t help Chisholm Jr., who is struggling at the plate. In the last two games against the Marlins, Chisholm Jr. went 1-for-10 with an RBI double while striking out twice.

Manager Boone revealed to the New York Post that he has spoken to Chisholm Jr. following Saturday’s game.

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“He laid back on the ball. Fundamentally, he was fine with it,” told Boone to the NY Post. “He’s just got to be a little more aware of the guy getting down the line. It’s a play we’ve got to make.”

Though he said that “fundamentally”, Chisholm Jr. was fine, Boone emphasized that the play should have been made.

The New York Yankees will face the Athletics for a three-game series next.