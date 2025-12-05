NY Insiders Lose Calm After Michael Kay Confirms Yankees Unwilling to Fight Back Red Sox & Blue Jays’ AL Coup

On one side, there are teams that are struggling to spend money cause they don’t make as much. On the other side are the Yankees, who mint money but are shying away from spending it. And with the recent rumors on Cody Bellinger, it looks like the Yankees really don’t want to spend any money.

But the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are not wasting any time in spending money.

In a recent show on NYY Underground, they played a clip of Michael Kay talking about the Yankees’ spending. “The Yankees’ intent at this point… is to, in fact, be under the three hundred million dollar threshold,” said Kay. “If they intend to stay under 300, they are not getting Bellinger.”

Cody Bellinger remains a major outfield target with a projected contract near $25M annually, and the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are among the interested teams. All three clubs lack a complete outfield group and view Bellinger as a stabilizing option.

With Kyle Tucker expected to command close to $40 million per year, Bellinger becomes a realistic alternative.

Boston added Sonny Gray and Oviedo to strengthen the rotation while looking for lineup balance. Toronto signed Cody Ponce and continues exploring upgrades after falling short last season. Both clubs believe one more proven bat could change their chances in the division.

On the other hand, the New York Yankees sit at $279M payroll and may avoid passing the $300M threshold, according to Kay. He stated the organization cannot add Bellinger or Tucker if that limit stays firm. This comment frustrated other fans, as this move would mean that the Yankees have started to hesitate with the team and are no longer confident.

The Yankees built their legacy on spending power, yet the hesitation now feels strangely quiet. Boston and Toronto are moving with purpose and treating Cody Bellinger like a closing auction. If Hal Steinbrenner blinks again, the rivals will say thank you and keep climbing.

No Cody Bellinger, no problem. The Yankees have Kyle Tucker on their mind

The offseason panic meter dipped a little, didn’t it? One name slips, and suddenly everyone wants to light torches in the Bronx. Relax. Cody Bellinger isn’t walking through that door, but the Yankees aren’t exactly stranded. Kyle Tucker is sitting there like the answer to a question Cashman pretends he hasn’t already solved.

The New York Yankees head into the offseason with one outfield spot still open, even after Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer. Their top offseason targets remain Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Sources inside the club now view Tucker as a serious fallback should Bellinger slip away.

According to former GM Jim Bowden, the Yankees could land Tucker with a 10-year, $427 million contract.

That projection reflects how highly the market values Tucker’s mix of power, speed, and consistency. If Bellinger departs, the Yankees would gain Tucker’s lefty bat, a potential key protector for Aaron Judge in the lineup.

If Kyle Tucker signs, the Yankees instantly upgrade their lineup with a proven, versatile hitter. Cashman can finally stop pretending the outfield question isn’t the offseason’s most urgent problem. Fans in the Bronx will watch, wallets ready, as Tucker potentially reshapes the next decade.