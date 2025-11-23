NY Radio Insider Goes Off in Unprecedented Rant After Carlos Mendoza Accused of Selling Out the Mets

“I think [Mendoza] has no idea what he’s doing when it comes to bullpen guys and how to keep them healthy, or even how to care about them at all.” That was former Mets reliever Adam Ottavino’s sharp criticism of Carlos Mendoza and the organization’s pitching management just days ago. Now, New York radio broadcaster Sal has fired back.

Sal Licata on WFAN Sports Radio didn’t mince words during his broadcast. “I don’t want a manager whose primary goal is anything other than to win the baseball game. And clearly they couldn’t even do that.” But his frustration wasn’t directed at Carlos Mendoza. “I’m watching the games, I can’t blame Mendy for saying, well, he’s going to this guy again, when the starting pitchers can’t give you any length, what are you supposed to do?”

He pressed the question harder. “His starting pitchers are going five innings, two innings, three innings, one after the other, after the other, after the other, repeatedly. What would you like him to do? What would you do about it? What are you supposed to do?” When your rotation can’t stay on the mound, no tactical genius manufactures wins.

The numbers tell the story. The Mets’ pitching staff finished the 2025 season with a combined ERA of 4.13.

But those stats do not fully capture the issues that plagued the rotation throughout the year. The season changed dramatically on June 12th when Kodai Senga, who had a strong season with a 7-3 record and a 1.47 ERA, hurt his hamstring while fielding a play at first base.

This injury started a chain reaction that disrupted the rotation.

Imago credits: MLB.COM

Soon after Senga went on the IL, Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning also got hurt. Canning’s season ended because of a torn Achilles tendon. Megill had ongoing arm problems that led to Tommy John surgery. The Mets, who had the best record in the league before June 12th, struggled and failed to make it to the postseason.

The front office recognized the depth issues that defined their disappointing campaign. On Friday, the Mets non-tendered three bullpen arms. They are Danny Young, Max Kranick, and Jose Castillo—sending them into free agency.

And now the insiders are advising the front office to get the starter this postseason.

Ron Darling urges the Mets to land an ace, Tarik Skubal

The depth issues Sal highlighted haven’t gone unnoticed by analysts either. Ron Darling, a former Queens star, has made a compelling case for the team to pursue an ace as a solution for their starting pitching needs. Darling observed that the Mets’ starting rotation was missing a dependable pitcher who could pitch deep into games, alleviating the burden on the bullpen and making things a bit easier for Carlos Mendoza.

Skubal’s 2025 season was nothing short of spectacular. He finished with a 13-6 record in 31 starts, pitching a total of 195.1 innings. He also racked up 241 strikeouts and boasted a 2.21 ERA, along with a 0.89 WHIP. Those figures reflect more than just superiority; they also highlight resilience and reliability. These were qualities the Mets desperately needed, given how often their starting pitchers struggled to complete five or six innings.

The Mets faced problems with their starting rotation in 2025. They struggled to give the manager enough innings, leading to an overworked bullpen. This made game management more unpredictable. Acquiring a pitcher like Skubal could change this situation. With Skubal, Carlos Mendoza could have more stability.

If the Mets decide to go after Skubal, they would be getting a reliable pitcher. He can anchor the rotation, which would relieve some pressure from both the manager and the bullpen. Darling’s advice shows that the solution is not just a quick fix but a need to rethink the approach for 2026.