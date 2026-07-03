Official MLB Rivalry Series Promo Campaign Draws Backlash Over ‘Embarrassing’ AI Use

If you, by any chance, stumbled upon the MLB post, you too are probably wondering what’s going on…

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As of July 3, Pete Crow-Armstrong has recorded 58 RBIs, and Jordan Walker has been hitting homers for the New York Yankees. Or at least that’s what MLB is trying to tell us. Even if you can’t come up with the right figures for PCA, you are surely aware that Walker doesn’t wear the pinstripes. And this is just a glimpse of how the league is promoting the Rivalry Series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

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“The Official MLB Instagram Page is advertising the Cubs-Cards series with AI images that have the wrong statistics and Jordan Walkers as a member of the Yankees,” read the caption on a Reddit post on Friday.

The post includes two images. One has Walker on it wearing a Cardinals jersey, and it says “New York Yankees” below his name. It also says that he has 88 hits, 17 HRs, 45 RBIs, and a .278 OBP. However, he has actually recorded 63 RBIs and 19 homers so far. The easiest guess is that the assets were picked a few days ago. Hence, the mismatch feels plausible. But he has 63 RBIs and a .346 OBP, and that’s a huge difference. Additionally, a player cannot just improve his numbers by that much within a few days or a couple of weeks.

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Crow-Armstrong has a similar case. While the name of his team is correct, it shows 90 hits and 18 HRs instead of 94 hits and 19 HRs. Again, that’s an expected margin. But the ad from MLB says he has 58 RBIs when he has actually managed 49 so far.

Imago Jun 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) hits a 2-RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

That’s why the MLB community was quick to tag them as AI images. There’s simply no pattern for these mistakes, and fans believe that the league is using bots to reduce its workload. And the promotion for the Cubs-Cardinals Rivalry Series isn’t the only instance of these types of blunders.

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A few months ago, a user uploaded an image from one of the stories shared by the MLB official account. While it had the right numbers for the San Diego Padres slugger, the name read “Manny Manachado” instead of Manny Machado.

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The Redditor also included a screenshot of another MLB Instagram story involving Bo Bichette. The irony is that he clicked on “Top 10 3B list.” Bichette is a shortstop who joined the New York Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays this year. And the strangest part? The image highlighted 94 HRs against his name for the 2025 season.

Just to give you some context, Barry Bonds holds the record for hitting the most home runs in a season with just 73 in 2001. Bichette’s career high is 29, while his total entering 2026 was 111.

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While the fans repeatedly blamed it on the inefficient use of artificial intelligence, MLB refrained from offering any comment. But that didn’t suppress the noise on Reddit even a little.

Fans roast MLB for error-filled graphics

“Jesus Christ, none of these numbers are right,” a fan pointed out. And these were the most repeated words on social media.

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Another user followed suit, commenting, “I briefly saw this on Instagram at work and thought I was losing my mind.”

The mistakes were so bad that many fans started doubting themselves. Many claimed that they first thought they were reading it wrong.

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One fan took a sarcastic dig at the league, saying, “Baseball is not traditionally big on numbers. Who would notice?”

Baseball is arguably the most statistics-driven sport in the world. Fans obsess over batting average, on-base percentage, WAR, ERA, exit velocity, and whatnot. And getting the numbers wrong, even by a small margin, can send any diehard off. But just because the errors are huge, it doesn’t guarantee the involvement of AI.

“Idk if that’s AI. Might be more just the person who made the ad was being lazy,” argued a user.

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And many other fans rallied behind him, noting that people might have been using a template. They were supposed to change the data and the image, keeping the overall graphics and setup the same. But they forgot to change some data, and it turned out to be a point of ridicule.

“S**t like this reminds me why I haven’t spent a dime on anything MLB-related in almost a decade,” read another comment.

While the fans are passionate about the game, their experience with the official Major League Baseball app or social media pages hasn’t been incredible. And that broader discontent isn’t resulting from just one blunder.