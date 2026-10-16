Ohtani’s Home Run in Vain, Dodgers Veteran Retires, Brewers Roast LA on Field & More as Milwaukee Wins NLCS

Forty-four years ago, when the Milwaukee Brewers last reached the World Series before this postseason, none of the team’s current players had been born, and coach Pat Murphy was just beginning his coaching career at Maryville College. Back then, he probably never imagined that one day he would lead the Brewers to a historic victory at Dodger Stadium. But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night. The Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 to complete a 4-0 sweep in the NLCS and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1982. In the process, Milwaukee made history.

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The Milwaukee Brewers became the first team in MLB, NBA, or NHL history to sweep an opponent in a best-of-seven series after being swept by that same team in the same round the previous year. The record made Milwaukee’s turnaround even more remarkable. This time, the Brewers got their revenge under Murphy’s leadership. However, beating the defending champions was never going to be easy, especially with Shohei Ohtani leading the Dodgers’ lineup. Still, Milwaukee refused to back down.

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Shohei Ohtani’s home run couldn’t save the Dodgers

In Game 4 of the NLCS, Shohei Ohtani’s towering 428-foot blast in the second inning gave LA an early 4-0 lead, a moment of hope that would prove fleeting. It was his first home run since Aug. 18 and the Dodgers’ first of the entire NLCS. The long-awaited blast offered a glimpse of what Los Angeles had been missing throughout the series. Even so, manager Dave Roberts remained hopeful that his star player could help turn things around.

Before Thursday’s game, Roberts told Ken Rosenthal, “The worst that can happen is you lose, and you might as well try something different and loosen up.”

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However, the change in approach wasn’t enough to stop the Brewers from mounting a comeback and completing the sweep.

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After Ohtani’s three-run in the second inning, the Dodgers’ offense went quiet again, failing to score for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, the Brewers gradually chipped away at the four-run deficit, taking advantage of timely hits and the Dodgers’ bullpen struggles to score six unanswered runs.

Ohtani couldn’t deliver another big moment when the Dodgers needed one most, either. Milwaukee’s relief pitchers kept the Los Angeles lineup in check down the stretch, helping the Brewers secure the win and close out the series.

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After the game, Roberts gave credit to the team that had outplayed his club.

“At the end of the day, we got beat,” Roberts said. “We got outplayed in all facets.”

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Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez also acknowledged how difficult Milwaukee was to contain. Speaking through an interpreter, he said, “That team never let up. They never stopped applying pressure. And it’s hard. It’s really hard for a group to come out on top when the other team is applying pressure like that.”

While the Dodgers were left to deal with the disappointment of their postseason exit, they also faced another major development after Game 4.

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Two-time World Series champion player retired

Following the Dodgers’ Game 4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, visibly emotional infielder Miguel Rojas confirmed to reporters in the clubhouse that his playing career had come to an end.

“This is it as a player; that was my last game played; that was the last time I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player…” Rojas said.

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Although his playing days are over, Rojas hopes to remain with the organization in a different role.

“I want to stay here. I want to wear this logo in a different capacity and continue to make the organization better,” the veteran said.

Over his 13-year MLB career with the Dodgers (5 seasons) and Miami Marlins (8 seasons), Rojas established himself as a reliable defender, logging nearly 10,000 innings across all four infield positions, primarily at shortstop. He also won two World Series titles in 2024 and 2025.

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One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2025 World Series, when he hit a dramatic game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later of Game 7.

After the game, Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman reflected on Rojas’ impact on the team and the relationships they had built over the years.

“The bus rides, the plane rides, the shots after games, the stuff this group has built together. That man right there created a lot of that. He built a legacy; we’ll be talking about Miguel Rojas for a long time,” Freeman said.

The Brewers celebrated in their own way

After sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NLCS, the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated in their clubhouse with a playful jab at Shohei Ohtani.

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According to FOX Sports MLB reporter Deesha Thosar, the Brewers played Ohtani’s signature walk-up song, “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé, over the clubhouse speakers during their postgame celebration. The music sparked cheers throughout the room as players celebrated the series win and popped champagne bottles, adding a playful twist to an already memorable night.

With the NLCS behind them, the Milwaukee Brewers will now get seven days of rest before taking the field again in the World Series.