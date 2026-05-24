Olivia Dunne Caught Hurling F-Bomb as Boyfriend Paul Skenes Fails Miserably Against George Springer & Blue Jays

Olivia Dunne’s viral reaction to her boyfriend, Paul Skenes‘ latest outing on the mound, reflected the feeling of every Pittsburgh Pirates fan on Saturday. Dunne was in the stands at Rogers Centre when the Pirates lost the game to the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2. Toronto started the attack early, handing Skenes his second consecutive loss in what is becoming a troubling slide for the reigning Cy Young winner. While Skenes has been largely dominant this year, he has now surrendered nine earned runs over his last 10 innings pitched.

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Skenes surrendered a homer to George Springer to start his expensive five innings. On the game’s third pitch, Springer blasted a 98-mph fastball into the left-field seats for a leadoff home run. As Springer’s home run cleared the wall, cameras caught Dunne’s reaction. She started with a “Let’s go, Paul,” that quickly turned into an F-bomb. The video quickly went viral online. HotTakes posted the video on X.

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On Saturday, Skenes threw 98 pitches, giving up 9 hits, 4 runs, a homer, and a walk while striking out only two. After the match, his ERA spiked to 3.00 from 2.62, while he holds a 6-4 record this season.

Skenes held the Blue Jays to one run till the fifth inning, before he loaded the bases, allowing four straight hits in the sixth. Ernie Clement followed Jesus Sanchez’s one-run double with a run-scoring single of his own on a 97-mph sinker from Skenes. As the Blue Jays took a 3-1 lead, Yohan Ramirez relieved Skenes, promptly giving up one more run to Toronto.

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Ramirez again took a hit in the seventh, as Tyler Heineman clocked a long ball, settling the score at 5-1. It was Heineman’s first homer since he hit one on July 19, 2025.

The Pirates are just at the .500 threshold, currently holding a 26-26 record at the bottom of the NL Central. Skenes took two consecutive losses for the first time this year, after the Pirates lost to the Phillies, when he gave up five runs.

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Throughout their relationship, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have gone viral online multiple times. During the World Baseball Classic, Skenes, who is known for rarely showing emotions, was caught on camera smiling at Bobby Witt Jr’s incredible play on the field. Fans joked that the shortstop got the reaction out of Skenes that Dunne failed to, sparking a range of memes. The former LSU gymnast also took part in the meme fest, posting the distracted boyfriend meme featuring Skenes, herself, and Bobby Witt.

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As her reaction to Springer’s homer went viral, Livvy Dunne acknowledged it.

Olivia Dunne reposts the viral video

With 5.2 million followers on Instagram, model and former gymnast Olivia Dunne regularly shares glimpses of her life with boyfriend Paul Skenes. After her reaction to Springer’s homer of Skenes’ 97-mph fastball went viral, she reposted Sportsnet’s version of the events on X.

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Dunne captioned it as, “Me just trying to listen to meditation music.”

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In the video she shared, the broadcasters can be heard saying, “She is not just sitting around and looking around. She is into the game. Emotional and occasionally profane. But she is invested in the successes and rare failures of her Cy Young award-winning boyfriend, Paul Skenes.”

On May 14, Dunne, who is filming the Baywatch reboot for FOX, made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show. She revealed that he follows a ritual every time she watches her boyfriend pitch.

“I’m a little superstitious,” said Dunne, per Bleacher Report. “I have to scream before every single pitch, ‘Let’s go, Paul.’ And everybody around me is kind of like, ‘What is wrong with this girl?’”

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She clearly follows this ritual to a T, as witnessed in the trending video.

Skenes will be in action again on May 25 against the Chicago Cubs.