Ominous Scenes for Red Sox as $31M Pitcher Leaves Mid-Game in Visible Agony

Can the Red Sox get anything going their way this season? Their offense seems to be as hot as the sun in one game and as cold as ice in the next. Their pitching has been so bad that if their starting pitchers don’t go through 5 innings, the Red Sox have not won a game. And now they have an injury problem.

In the middle of the Red Sox-Tigers game, Boston’s starting pitcher Sonny Gray was taken out of the game. Underdog MLB reported this and said, “Gray left the game due to right hamstring tightness.”

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Patriots Day games are a standing tradition for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The morning on April 20, 2026, followed that yearly schedule with packed stands. Fans expected a routine outing with Sonny Gray.

Instead, the game took a long stop in the third inning when Gray showed discomfort after issuing a walk. That moment shifted the mood quickly as concern replaced the early energy inside the ballpark.

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Gray walked Gleyber Torres before bending and stretching his right leg on the mound. He paused, crouched slightly, and tried loosening his hamstring while staying near the rubber.

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Pitching coach Andrew Bailey and catcher Carlos Narvaez noticed the issue and approached him.

Manager Alex Cora and a trainer joined after he threw a few test pitches. Gray showed visible frustration before handing the ball over and walking off.

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Before that inning, Gray had retired six straight hitters across two clean innings. He used a double play in the first and recorded a 1-2-3 second inning. Trouble began when Matt Vierling doubled, and Jake Rogers drove in a run.

His final line showed 2.2 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Reliever Danny Coulombe replaced him, adding pressure on an already suffering bullpen.

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The team later called the issue right hamstring tightness, often linked to mild or moderate strains. Grade 1 strains take days to 2 weeks, while Grade 2 can take 4 to 8 weeks. More serious Grade 3 tears can take more than 3 months.

But this break could be great for the pitcher. Gray’s season shows a 4.30 ERA over 23 innings, reflecting mixed results. If the injury is mild, this break could help him reset and return stronger. Or the Red Sox might actually do something drastic.

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This injury could push the Red Sox to move Gray away

This injury might keep Sonny Gray away from the mound for quite some time, and could this be the perfect time for the Boston Red Sox to make a move?

The Boston Red Sox entered April 20 with an 8-13 record, last in the AL East standings. They lost 6-2 against Detroit, allowing six runs while scoring just twice that game. Their pitching has struggled, especially when starters fail to complete five innings.

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That inconsistency has left fans uneasy, as early wins have quickly turned into frustrating losses. The slow start has already pushed discussions about trades, which usually come much later.

That concern grew when Sonny Gray exited after 2.2 innings with hamstring tightness. He allowed one run before leaving, but his early exit forced heavy bullpen usage again.

Boston’s bullpen has already been overworked, especially in games where starters fail to go deep. Losing Gray even briefly would hurt a rotation that already lacks stability and is struggling.

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It also raises concern because Gray had only completed four starts before this injury scare. And this has pushed the trade door enough for the Red Sox to consider a move.

Trade talk has already started, with ESPN’s David Schoenfield naming Gray as a candidate. His contract includes a 2027 mutual option worth $30M, or a $10M buyout. That structure makes him a short-term piece, often attractive for contenders who are in need when the trade deadline arrives.

However, his strikeout rate has dropped sharply from 26.7% in 2025 to 12.5%. That decline shows hitters are making more contact, reducing their impact in key moments. This could keep the teams away from Gray and the Red Sox.

Those numbers, along with a 4.43 ERA in four starts, raise real concern. Last season, he posted a 4.28 ERA in St. Louis before being traded to Boston. Even with 14 wins last year, his results did not match the declining underlying performance trends in his swing-and-miss ability.

Now, with injury risk added, his trade value could drop further if he misses a huge chunk of time.

If Boston stays below .500 and is not able to get wins, it would make sense to trade him and bring in someone who can propel the rotation. But timing is important because if the Boston front office waits too long, it might not get much in return.