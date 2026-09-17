“$1B Worth of Mets”: Broadcaster Left Furious After Costly Defensive Blunder

A sinking line drive, a bounce, and a botched throw. The sequence marked one of the most embarrassing points of an already ruined season for the New York Mets. Back in June, Juan Soto and A.J. Ewing awarded George Springer a little league home run, recording embarrassing misplays in the outfield in the wake. The Metsies did not need a reminder of the incident, but watching the three highest-paid Mets together botch up a routine play on Wednesday frustrated the home park attendees to no end. Even the broadcasters were furious.



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“About $1B worth of Mets out in left field, and none of them could pick it up,” remarked the Mets’ broadcaster, per Foul Territory.



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During the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, two former Mets helped the Orioles sweep the New York team. Pete Alonso led the offense as he hit his 301st home run to put the Orioles on the scoreboard first. The Orioles recorded three more home runs during the game. Jeremiah Jackson hit the second home run of the day at the top of the second.

With the Mets already trailing 0-3, the Orioles’ third baseman, Encarnacion-Strand, hit a shallow fly ball to left field. Soto, Bichette, and Lindor all converged into an almost triangle, chasing the ball to make the play. Yet none of them did, waiting for someone else to call the ball. The three Mets stars stood waiting for each other and ultimately watched the ball drop. The blunder was as embarrassing as it was bizarre.

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A broadcaster pointed out, “This definitely is Francisco’s ball. Once he goes out, third baseman Bichette is waiting to hear Francisco Lindor…never did Bichette call it. The only one to override Lindor in all of this would be Soto.”

Not just that, the Mets had their fair share of defensive blunders this season. During the June incident, Soto and Ewing turned Springer’s infield bloop into a run-scoring triple. The ball had bounced in front of Soto, leaving the outfielder to swipe at air as it rolled past him toward the wall. Everything went downhill from there.

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Ewing came over to field it, but the baseball slipped his glove and rolled away. By the time Soto picked it up, it was too late. Springer had already reached third and was advancing toward home plate. Back in June, it was the rookie and the highest-paid player who fumbled. But this time, Soto has found himself with Bichette and Lindor.

Bichette joined the Mets as a free agent ahead of the 2026 season on a three-year, $126 million contract. With the Mets, Bichette moved from shortstop to third base. On the other hand, Soto and Lindor are among the few Mets stars who were safe from the roster overhaul David Stearns pulled off before this season.

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Soto is the highest-paid player in the franchise with a 15-year, $765 million deal, including a no-trade clause. Meanwhile, Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract extension before the 2021 season. Together, the trio makes up a massive $1.232 billion; yet they failed to execute a routine play. So much money, but the results are null.

At the top of the third, Xzavion Curry took the mound again but failed to stop the Orioles’ offense. Encarnacion-Strand and Samuel Basallo hit back-to-back home runs, putting the Mets in a 6-0 hole.

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Meanwhile, former Met Chris Bassitt spun three scoreless innings during his 6-inning deep outing. The only run he allowed was an RBI single to Marcus Semien. With the offense falling short, the New York Mets left 7 runners on base. Already eliminated, the Mets’ record dropped to 69-83 with the loss. Despite the win, the Orioles (75-78) are also not in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Mets announced multiple roster moves ahead of the game.

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Season over for Robert Stock, Daniel Duarte lands on IL

For the series finale, Robert Stock was scheduled to start against the Baltimore Orioles. Instead, he landed on the 15-day IL with finger numbness, effectively ending his 2026 campaign. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported the development on X.

“Robert Stock, tonight’s scheduled Mets starter, won’t pitch after all. The team placed him on the injured list due to numbness in his fingers. Xzavion Curry will start in Stock’s place,” reported DiComo.

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Stock has mainly played the role of a depth pitcher for the Mets this season. In his last outing against the Miami Marlins, Stock surrendered three runs across four innings. He holds a 1-3 record with a 5.93 ERA in 8 outings this year.

Apart from Stock, the Mets also placed reliever Daniel Duarte on the 15-day IL. Duarte pulled his hamstring in the 10th inning on Tuesday while trying to cover home plate during a wild pitch. He logged an impressive 2.12 ERA and 30 strikeouts with a 2-0 record this season.

With a limited set of pitchers, the Mets will play the Phillies next.