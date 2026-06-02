$1.8M Cubs Player Handed Bitter Reality Check as Chicago Navigates Hot Waters

The Cubs are navigating through rough waters in the toughest division in MLB, and their pitching concerns show no end. One particular arm seems like the biggest puzzle, showing both dominance and slump without a pattern. The Chicago Cubs hoped that Javier Assad would be a reliable anchor for their pitching staff. Instead, his inconsistent performances have forced the team to send him down to the minor leagues, handing him a bitter reality check.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cubs officially optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on May 17, showing a lack of trust in his current form.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think they think he’s a great choice as a starting pitcher. I mean, he’s been up and back so many times,” analyst Bruce Levine shared his concern on 104.3 The Score on June 1.

Assad was solid in 2025 as he managed a 3.65 ERA with 23 Ks over 37.0 innings pitched. Despite being sidelined for the majority of the season, his 4-1 record from 7 starts was enough for the Cubs to sign a 1-year, $1.8 million extension for 2026. And the 23-year-old had a stellar outing with a scoreless 5.2 innings in his very first start.

ADVERTISEMENT

His second start against the Phillies was a huge letdown with 11 hits, 9 runs, and just 3 strikeouts in 4.1 innings. That was the beginning of his roller coaster ride. He managed a comeback in his third start, but it was still not enough to stop the team from shifting him to a reliever role. And he showed the same symptoms out of the bullpen, offering a mixed bag of scoreless innings and blowing a lead, allowing 6 runs in limited innings.

So now the extension looks a bit premature, as Assad’s role constantly shifts between the starting rotation and the bullpen.

ADVERTISEMENT

His consistently inconsistent performances resulted in his demotion. Chicago manager Craig Counsell publicly stated that the team sent Assad down to “stretch him out as a starting pitcher” because they are desperate for rotation depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

But his numbers only raise concern. His 5.88 ERA in MLB slipped to a 7.80 in Triple-A. On May 22, he allowed five runs in just 3.2 innings. That’s why Levine didn’t seem sure of what the franchise is intending to do with Assad.

“Well, it’s one of two things, either they’re really getting him stretched out or they don’t believe that he can get people out for any length of time as a starter,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This uncertainty is notable because Assad shows enough evidence for both sides of the debate. And the situation feels much more concerning when you look at the broader picture.

The Cubs are struggling heavily in the pitching department

Jordan Wicks has returned to the mound after a long recovery from left-elbow inflammation. But he is struggling with a 15.63 ERA, allowing 11 runs and 13 hits over just 6.1 innings in 2 games. Matthew Boyd is gradually recovering with 63 pitches over 4 innings. He is comparatively better with just 3 runs and 4 hits, but he won’t be back before the end of June or early July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Steele and Cade Horton are bigger concerns as Steele is expected to return in the second half, but Horton’s right UCL revision repair will keep him out of the entire season. RHP Edward Cabrera is the only one returning this week, while 4 other arms are either out for the season or won’t make a comeback anytime soon.

In the meantime, the Cubs are 3rd in the league, allowing 82 HRs. And that’s exactly what Levine had pointed out earlier to be one of the biggest issues hurting the team. In fact, he had quite bluntly called the team average as Chicago is going through a turbulent season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cubs’ journey in 2026 has been quite similar to Javier Assad’s. They have recorded 2 10-game win streaks and a 10-game losing streak. The only difference is that they were leading the NL Central earlier this season, but they are quietly slipping away one position at a time. That’s why uncertainty over a pitcher and his role isn’t helping the team at all.