$140M Tigers Star Carted Off Field in Scary Scenes, Prayers Pour In

Injuries are hitting baseball hard right now. While teams like the New York Mets scramble to replace Francisco Lindor, the Detroit Tigers might be having the worst week of all. During Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Detroit lost two key players in just a few innings. The scariest moment came midway through the game, when a routine play ended with the team’s highest-paid star leaving the field on a cart.

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After Casey Mize was taken out of the game after pitching just 2.1 innings with a reported groin injury, Javier Báez left the game with an ankle injury.

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“Javy Báez was carted off from tonight’s game after this awkward slide into first base,” reported BR Walk-Off.

Báez, who is currently playing on a massive six-year, $140 million contract, hit a ground ball to Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubón. Dubón threw the ball high. The throw pulled first baseman Matt Olson off the bag. Báez saw Olson blocking his path and decided to slide feet-first to avoid a collision.

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But as he reached the base, his right cleat caught the dirt, and his ankle folded awkwardly. Báez immediately grabbed his leg as trainers rushed out to check on him. He tried to get up on his own but could not and had to be carted off the field. Wenceel Pérez replaced him while Matt Vierling shifted to center field.

“I got a little treatment, I feel much better than after it happened with all the treatment I got here,” Báez shared after the game. “I can put pressure on my ankle now. It’s feeling better,” he added.

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Báez confirmed that an MRI was scheduled for the next day to understand the full extent of the injury. He was not using crutches or any support in the clubhouse, which is good news for any Tigers fan. The Tigers officially placed him on the 10-day injured list. They also put Mize on the 15-day IL.

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Before the injury, the fans were worried about the update. Báez has a history of foot and heel injuries. Speculation amongst fans on social media about an ACL injury spread fast.

Báez has been hitting with a .256 average, two home runs, and six RBIs across 82 plate appearances. The major advantage the Tigers had with Báez was that he could play multiple positions. He has played shortstop, center field, and second base, giving the team the flexibility they need.

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Losing him removes a player who could shift roles depending on matchups and lineup needs. Without that flexibility, Detroit may struggle to adjust quickly during games. And that is exactly why the Detroit Tigers fans are praying for Baez to come back sooner rather than later.

Tigers fans worry after Javier Báez was taken off the field with an injury

Tigers fans know the impact Javier Báez brings to the lineup, and they don’t want him to be on the IL any longer than needed.

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A fan summed up the mood around the injury pretty simply. “Looks to be a right ankle injury. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

After the reports came out saying it was an ankle injury, the fans’ mood got worse. We all know that he has problems with his legs, especially his ankle and heel. In 2019, he had a left heel bruise, which kept him out for around 10 days and was then used as a DH, limiting his defensive abilities.

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“Hoping it’s nothing serious, injuries like that can happen so fast in baseball,” one fan reacted. This fits the moment around Javier Báez’s ankle injury. With an MRI pending, the extent of his injury is unknown. But in general, an ankle injury takes about 2 weeks to heal. And if that is the case, the Tigers will lose infield flexibility for around 2 weeks, and AJ Hinch will have to be very careful with how he handles the lineup.

This fan summed up the emotion of every fan in Detroit when he said, “We pray for a quick recovery.” They want a quick recovery because the Detroit Tigers will start feeling the heat without him. Báez has played 24 out of the 30 games for the Tigers and has been a major part of the offense. Báez has an average of .256 with an OPS of .678. This might not be the superstar numbers he put up with the Cubs, but it shows that he is still a consistent bat for the Tigers’ lineup. And his getting injured is not good news.

“Javier Báez’s ACL was reported in the chat. If confirmed, he’d miss the entire season,” commented one fan and he is right. If this is an ACL injury, Báez can forget about coming back this season. An ACL injury will take anywhere between 9 and 12 months. And with Báez already at 33 and having faced multiple problems with his foot, the recovery might not be as good as that of other players.

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Another fan commented, “Anyone criticizing this doesn’t know ball (or give common sense)…. U think crashing into Olson won’t hurt?” Javier Báez was forced into an awkward slide after a high throw pulled Matt Olson off the base. Baez tried to avoid direct contact and twisted his body mid-motion, and that led to this “stupid” injury.

And imagine if Baez had tried to run through the base and had a bad collision with Olson and had a concussion or a neck injury? It would have been much worse, and it would have landed him on the IL for sure.

“Healing prayers sent,” prayed another fan.

Detroit Tigers must manage Javier Báez carefully now, because injuries change everything for an athlete. And if it is all up to AJ Hinch, how he handles the Tigers without a key piece.