$100M Twins Star Threatens Exit as Joe Ryan’s Future in Jeopardy Amid Derek Falvey’s Tear-Down Plans

The Minnesota Twins are having a loyalty problem that could completely break up their team. Byron Buxton, a two-time All-Star center fielder with three years and $45 million remaining from his $100M contract, has gone from saying he was “a Twins player for life” to thinking about his future.

This shocking change comes as Derek Falvey’s front office deals with cost-cutting orders from the owners that have already cut payroll from $153.7 million in 2023 to a projected $95 million in 2026, a huge $58.7 million drop that shows the organization is backing down instead of trying to be competitive.

Minnesota’s July fire sale is what made Buxton’s commitment waver. At the deadline, ownership forced Falvey to break up a contending roster by trading Carlos Correa and 10 other players. Even then, the 31-year-old center fielder stuck to his guns and kept saying that his no-trade clause would stay in place. However, a major-league source now reveals Buxton “wants to play for a winner.”

He would think about changing his mind about certain clubs if the Twins trade starting pitchers Joe Ryan or Pablo López. This stance goes against months of public statements.

Buxton watched the Twins start 2025 with a $142 million payroll, only to see ownership cut the roster in the middle of the season. And now, they might lose the All-Star pitchers who give Minnesota any real chance of winning. So, if the team keeps getting worse, his full no-trade protection until 2026 won’t mean anything.

Meanwhile, Joe Ryan’s case makes Minnesota’s choice between short-term gain and long-term competitiveness clear.

The right-handed pitcher will be a free agent after the 2027 season, making him a great trade target for a team that “depends on affordable, young players,” as Falvey has shown time and again. Falvey says he is “not currently entertaining the idea” of trading Ryan or López, but other general managers can clearly see that he is weak. The chance to get young talent back for Ryan might be too good to pass, especially since Minnesota’s farm system is in bad shape and their payroll isn’t very flexible.

Falvey projects confidence about adding rather than subtracting.

“I remain personally committed to figuring out what are the ways we can add to this group.” Yet his qualifier, “until I’m told otherwise,” exposes the fundamental problem.

The Pohlad family’s $425 million debt, the formation of limited partnership groups to assist in its repayment, and a payroll reduction are indicative of these issues. And Falvey mentioned he won’t know for sure what his budget for 2026 will be until the meetings in December. He is currently in a state of competitive limbo.

Angels emerge as the prime suitor for Twins’ Joe Ryan

Teams are already circling Ryan with serious intent. The Los Angeles Angels are looking for help with their pitching, and their need makes them dangerous.

Their rotation has been weak all season. In a tough American League, having only two reliable starters out of five isn’t enough. Owner Arte Moreno made it clear at the deadline: go get a great pitcher. But the team played it safe and only got two middle relievers and a utility bench piece. Now they’re thinking about 2026, and they want one of baseball’s most powerful pitchers.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register says that the Angels weren’t shy about their interest.

Even though the Minnesota Twins fell apart around him, Ryan still turned heads during the 2025 season.

He had a great finish with a 3.42 ERA, 4.5 WAR, and almost 200 strikeouts.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Fletcher said that Ryan is “one of the starting pitchers available this offseason that the Angels could find themselves pursuing once again.” Los Angeles has both a need for players and the money to do so.

Ryan gives a rotation that really needs its elite command. He would fit in perfectly with Yusei Kikuchi and help young pitchers like Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers grow over the next two years of his contract.

If Falvey’s budget problems make Minnesota’s hand, the Angels should definitely go after Ryan. Several teams will be interested in him, which could lead to the kind of bidding war that would make the Twins want to trade Ryan.