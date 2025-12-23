$106.5M Blue Jays Star’s Future Turns Rocky as Ross Atkins Told to Hijack Red Sox’s Gold Glove Target

The AL East has one of the most stacked divisions in all of MLB right now. Every team that you look at in that division has a good chance of making the postseason, and they are still not done. The Boston Red Sox were chasing after Brendan Donovan for a long time, but now the Blue Jays have entered the race, and it has gotten very interesting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But amid all this, there is one player who might not be very happy: Andres Gimenez.

“We have team control if you trade for Brandon Donovan, who has only his second year of arbitration,” said the host. “He’d have one more season with the Blue Jays… this would be a nice sneaky move for the Blue Jays to keep pace… Maybe Andre Gimenez becomes a trade chip.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boston Red Sox have pursued Brendan Donovan throughout the offseason, seeking a second baseman to pair with Trevor Story. Donovan, 28, batted .287 over 118 games in 2025 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 64 runs scored. His OPS last season was .775, and he earned his first All-Star selection despite missing time with a left groin strain.

With two years of team control remaining at a $14 million total salary, Donovan represents a cost-controlled asset for Boston.

Now, the Toronto Blue Jays have entered the race for Donovan, aiming to strengthen their lineup and positional versatility. Donovan can play second base, third base, and left field, giving the Jays coverage if Bo Bichette departs or suffers injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Sep 23, 2025 San Francisco, California, USA St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan 33 celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. San Francisco Oracle Park California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEakinxHowardx 20250923_jhp_xa4_0443

Over four seasons with St. Louis, he has hit .282 with 40 home runs, 202 RBIs, and 241 runs, maintaining consistent on-base skills. His contact-first approach and left-handed bat address Toronto’s struggles with left-handed hitters in 2025, particularly against southpaws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If the Blue Jays complete this trade, Donovan could slot near the top of the batting order and lengthen innings. To accommodate him, Andres Gimenez may shift or become a trade chip, opening opportunities for roster flexibility. Potential trade components include Ricky Tiedemann, Joey Loperfido, Bowden Francis, Gage Stanifer, Addison Barger, or 2025 first-round pick JoJo Parker.

Toronto would need to deliver high-upside pitchers and MLB-ready prospects to satisfy the Cardinals’ rebuilding strategy and younger player targets.

The trade would provide immediate lineup impact while complementing Toronto’s core, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Anthony Santander, and Alejandro Kirk. Donovan’s 2025 wRC+ was 118, and he posted a 2.7 WAR while maintaining a .353 on-base percentage. His versatility allows manager John Schneider to mix positions freely and create depth against injuries or slumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

If completed, this deal signals the Jays’ commitment to winning in 2026 while filling a critical offensive and defensive gap.

Brendan Donovan’s potential move to Toronto could redefine the AL East balance immediately and sharply. Andrés Giménez might quietly wonder if he should start updating his LinkedIn for trade rumors. If the Jays land Donovan, John Schneider gains a Swiss Army bat while Boston watches helplessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays have a real opportunity to swing big with a Yankees trade

Toronto keeps talking about internal growth and patience, but there’s a point where restraint starts to look like hesitation. Across the division, New York has leverage it may not want to admit, and Toronto has assets it can finally afford to move. This is one of those moments where polite conversations end, and serious front offices lean forward.

Jazz Chisholm Jr delivered a 2025 season with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases. The Yankees hold contractual control through 2026, with arbitration projections pointing toward a significant salary increase. With roster balance tightening, New York has explored scenarios where peak value can be converted elsewhere.

That context frames how a dynamic middle infielder suddenly sits at the center of offseason movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto enters this picture with controllable depth, payroll flexibility, and an opening across multiple defensive positions. Chisholm logged above-average defensive metrics while posting an OPS consistent with elite second-base production levels. Proposed frameworks send Toronto established performance while New York receives cost-controlled talent and long-term pitching upside.

Between patience and pressure, Jazz Chisholm Jr has become the league’s most inconvenient arithmetic problem. The Blue Jays see flexibility and control, while the Yankees quietly see leverage evaporating. If Toronto and New York act decisively, this trade writes itself without needing permission.