$131M Blue Jays Veteran Risks Being Dumped as Ross Atkins Makes Hard Push for Dark Horse Pitcher, Per Insider

This offseason has been a tale of two halves for the Toronto Blue Jays. They started the offseason with great signings like Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. But as days progressed, the Jays lost out on key free agents like Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Framber Valdez. Now, with their starting rotation looking shaky, the Blue Jays have decided to reroute their thinking.

In a recent video by the Jays Digest, Nick Gosse talked about how the Jays might be interested in getting a pitcher like Zac Gallen. But will have to ditch a $131 million Max Scherzer to make that move.

Gosse said, quoting Jon Heyman, “The Jays are doing what they can to get back to the World Series… perhaps they’ll turn to Zack Gallen now too. But also, Max Scherzer is back on the radar.”

The Toronto Blue Jays aggressively pursued elite pitching in the 2025‑26 offseason but ultimately missed on signing Framber Valdez, who instead agreed to a multi‑year deal with the Detroit Tigers after being one of the American League’s top starters.

Valdez posted a 3.66 ERA over 192 innings in 2025 while finishing top ten in Cy Young voting from 2022‑24, making him a rare impact arm. The Jays reportedly made a strong late push for Valdez, showing their desire to add an ace‑level starter. Losing him leaves a gap in Toronto’s rotation plans and heightens the need for another durable starter.

This miss stings especially after Toronto’s deep World Series run in 2025.

With Framber Valdez off the board, the Blue Jays have been linked to veteran arms like Max Scherzer and Zac Gallen as alternatives that could still strengthen the rotation.

Scherzer, a future Hall of Famer, posted a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts for Toronto in 2025 and remains unsigned. He also performed well in the 2025 playoffs with a 3.77 ERA over three starts, showing value beyond the regular season.

Gallen, on the other hand, posted a 4.83 ERA across 192 innings in 2025 with the Diamondbacks, making him a cheaper, but still intriguing target.

The Jays have shown interest in both, but the costly nature of Scherzer’s past contracts may make Gallen more appealing.

Max Scherzer offers the Blue Jays veteran presence and mentorship that could help young pitchers like Trey Yesavage grow, especially in big moments. The soon‑to‑be 42‑year‑old has won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series championships over his career. His playoff experience could guide less seasoned pitchers through high‑pressure innings.

But some analysts argue Toronto should prioritize Zac Gallen instead of Scherzer, given Gallen’s lower expected cost, especially after a rough 2025. Gallen showed improvement late in the season, lowering his ERA to 3.32 over his final 65 innings, hinting at rebound potential.

The Blue Jays’ rotation remains thin despite additions, and depth questions remain as spring training approaches.

Shane Bieber, who opted into his $16 million player option for 2026, may not be ready for Opening Day after dealing with forearm fatigue late in 2025.

Cody Ponce’s transition from the KBO to MLB is uncertain after dominating overseas with a 17‑1 record and 1.89 ERA, but having limited major league experience.

Trey Yesavage, who debuted in 2025, requires careful workload management as a young arm to avoid overuse. These factors increase the likelihood that Toronto needs another reliable starter before the season begins.

Zac Gallen’s projected low cost and bounce‑back potential make him a valuable candidate to fill that need, as his struggles in 2025 may not reflect his true ability.

Before 2025, Gallen consistently logged 30+ starts with strong results, including top‑five Cy Young finishes in 2022 and 2023. Adding Gallen would provide innings and stabilize a rotation that could otherwise lean too heavily on unproven arms.

A successful rebound from Gallen might mirror his earlier peak performance and make Toronto’s staff dramatically stronger.

The question remains whether the Jays will choose Gallen’s upside or Scherzer’s experience to complete their staff.

The Blue Jays must weigh experience, cost, and durability when deciding on another starter.

Max Scherzer brings mentorship for young pitchers and playoff-proven ability, whereas Gallen offers affordability and high innings potential. With Bieber possibly limited and Yesavage requiring workload management, Toronto cannot risk relying solely on internal options. Cody Ponce remains a wildcard whose major league performance is unknown, making rotation depth vital.

Ultimately, the decision will shape the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2026 rotation and could determine their World Series contention.

Blue Jays are also predicted to be involved in a pitcher trade with the Cardinals

The Blue Jays are exploring rotation upgrades, weighing options between Scherzer, Gallen, and an unexpected third pitcher. Reports suggest the Cardinals could become a pivotal partner, hinting at a trade that reshapes Toronto’s 2026 staff.

The St. Louis Cardinals have shifted into clear seller mode this offseason, trading vets like Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Red Sox and Nolan Arenado to the Diamondbacks, shedding over $41 million in salary in the process.

They also sent All‑Star Brendan Donovan to the Mariners for top prospects Jurrangelo Cijntje and Tai Peete, boosting a farm system that struggled to produce impact talent.

This string of moves reflects a deliberate pivot toward youth and cost control instead of competing immediately.

Out of that selling mindset grew trade chatter surrounding Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero, who posted a 2.07 ERA over 65 games last season, striking out 55 in 61 innings and ranking among the team’s most reliable late‑inning arms. His strong 2025 campaign and impending free agency have made him a hot name on trade boards, particularly as St. Louis looks to keep adding futures for a rebuild.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield sketched out a mock trade sending Romero to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Davis Schneider, who offers versatile offensive depth.

For the Toronto Blue Jays, adding Romero would address a bullpen that faltered in key 2025 moments, while sending Schneider to St. Louis would fill a hole created by roster turnover.

Toronto also has played with roster instability, as injury to Anthony Santander limited him to a .175 average in 54 games last year and shifted outfield roles. Schneider’s bat against lefties and depth across the outfield could help a lineup needing flexibility in 2026.

The Cardinals continue to play chess while the Blue Jays scramble to fix holes rapidly. JoJo Romero’s trade talks highlight how serious Toronto is about shoring up pitching depth efficiently. Davis Schneider’s move to St. Louis proves prospects still have headline value in an offseason of bold maneuvers.