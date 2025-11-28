$1.9B AL East Rival Poses New Threat to Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber Pursuit After Confirmed Pirates Interest

To make Kyle Schwarber a Red Sox, Boston will have to bleed over $150 million. However, that kind of investment might be well worth it to bring his bat to Fenway Park for the next few years. Once that box is checked, the next real concern is keeping the Phillies slugger safe from the $1.9 billion AL contender, the Baltimore Orioles.

The Baltimore Orioles’ president of baseball operations, Mike Elias, is open to signing free agents who rejected a qualifying offer, even when it would cost Baltimore its third-highest pick in the 2026 draft on top of the player’s contract.

Kyle Schwarber turned down the Phillies’ one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer last Tuesday.

Schwarber is the kind of presence teams believe can completely shift a clubhouse’s culture. Many expect the Phillies to pay top dollar to bring Schwarber back. However, that hasn’t stopped any club from exploring his market.

The Orioles, Red Sox, and Pirates have shown genuine interest, while the Reds and Yankees have been more speculatively linked to the slugger.

Most of the clubs want a veteran who can show young players what it takes to win. And it’s not just leadership.

Kyle Schwarber is coming off a season where he hit 56 homers and posted an MLB-best 132 RBIs.

Having a slugger with that kind of caliber in a lineup featuring Gunnar Henderson, Samuel Basallo, and Jackson Holliday could push the Orioles into October contention.

That’s exactly what most clubs, including the Pirates, are aiming for in 2026.

After a decade of making cautious moves, the Pirates are going big in free agency. They’re also reportedly in the mix for Kyle Schwarber’s services.

Their interest in the Phillies slugger was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan earlier this month. Not just Schwarber, but the Pirates are also reportedly interested in J.T. Realmuto.

Now, with the Pirates and Orioles in the mix, it remains to be seen whether Craig Breslow can sway Kyle Schwarber.

Are the Phillies in contract talks with Kyle Schwarber?

According to sources, the Phillies and Kyle Schwarber are still far from a deal. Schwarber’s agents are looking to maximize the value of his monster 2025 season.

The slugger finished second in NL MVP voting behind Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. So, the Phillies can’t afford to let him walk, largely because Kyle Schwarber is simply too impactful a hitter.

While players like Pete Alonso or Munetaka Murakami could serve as replacements, the team’s best move is to re-sign him. Yet, the talks between the Phillies and Schwarber are reportedly poles apart in contract discussions.

Schwarber will turn 33 on Opening Day as he enters his 12th Major League season. While a long-term deal carries some risk, the Phillies have a window of opportunity through 2027 to compete.

Letting Kyle Schwarber walk would leave them in a difficult spot. The general sense is that he’ll stay in Philadelphia. However, until a contract is finalized or the two sides reach an agreement, things will remain uncertain.