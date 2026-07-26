“One of the Best Competitors” – Pete Crow-Armstrong Makes Feelings Clear About Paul Skenes After Cubs Humble Pirates

Paul Skenes had a chance to accomplish something he had never done in his major league career on Saturday. But as it turned out, the reigning Cy Young Award winner could not stop Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs. Chicago routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 to clinch the series. After getting the better of Skenes, PCA candidly expressed his admiration for the Pirates ace while speaking to reporters.

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“Yeah, I love facing Paul. He’s one of the best competitors in our sport,” PCA said, per Marquee Sports Network. “I admire that the most about him. I love how he goes about his business.”

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Paul Skenes was looking to bag his fourth straight win for the first time, as he recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts in 5.1 innings. However, he failed to keep the runs in check. As the Pirates’ lineup came up empty at the plate, the Cubs dominated their division rivals.

Skenes’ outing began with a leadoff single to PCA. The Cubs star stole second despite Skenes taking a throw at him. However, the Cy Young winner ultimately stranded him at second by retiring the other three Cubs batters.

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The Pirates’ ace kept the scoreboard shut until PCA’s RBI double in the fifth inning. In the next at-bat, Seiya Suzuki drove in two runs. When Skenes left the mound before the sixth inning, the Pirates were in a 3-0 hole.

Following the game, Skenes expressed his thoughts.

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“Really weird line,” Skenes told MLB.com after the game. “I think it was all working. Thought there were some good pitches that I made that they did a really good job getting to … Just a weird game, but they did a good job. Grinded out some at-bats and saw pitches, found some grass, and it’s baseball.”

Skenes was riding high from his previous wins when he took the mound on Saturday, but now after the loss, his ERA spiked to 3.65 across 22 starts this season.

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PCA revealed that he enjoys watching Skenes’ pregame routine in the clubhouse. They were teammates while representing Team USA in the 2026 WBC. As per PCA, knowing Skenes’ performance on a personal level helps him face the pitcher.

“Taking that kind of personal experience into today with me and into any matchup with him, it’s fun. I know how hard he works,” Pete Crow-Armstrong noted, per Marquee Sports Network. “I know how much he loves being out there and being the face of the Pittsburgh Pirates. That’s always fun, especially going up against somebody you really like.”

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After the Pirates pulled Skenes, the bullpen unraveled. Swanson doubled while Amaya and Michael Busch drove in RBI singles to extend the lead to 8-0. Crow-Armstrong then drove a two-run home run at the top of the seventh, and the Pirates were left with no answer.

While Skenes and the Pirates’ bullpen failed to hold off the Cubs’ lineup, Shota Imanaga established his dominance at PNC Park.

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Shota Imanaga continues to dominate the Pirates

On Saturday, Shota Imanaga threw 84 pitches to dominate the Pittsburgh Pirates once again in his career. According to MLB.com, in the six times Imanaga faced the Pirates, he dominated them every time. Till now, he has allowed only one run to the Pittsburgh club and posted a 0.24 career ERA against the Pirates.

During the Cubs’ 11-0 win over Pittsburgh, Imanaga pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only 4 hits. He struck out four and issued one walk. After the game, he spoke about his regular success against the Pirates.

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“They’ve had some of the same hitters the last three years. I think that [familiarity] helps,” Imanaga told MLB.com through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “But they also have some new hitters, and I try to study them and come up with a good game plan.”

After Imanaga left, Javier Assad threw the last three innings, keeping the Pirates’ lineup quiet. He recorded three strikeouts and allowed a walk to catcher Henry Davis on a hit-by-pitch.

The Cubs will look forward to sweeping the Pirates on Sunday.