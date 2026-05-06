$162M Ex-Mets Star Gets Real About Mets “Chemistry” as He Returns to NYC

Blame it on the Mets’ desperation or not meeting the expectations, they made a lot of news in the offseason when they dismantled their core. Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil were all traded or released. However, after about 35 games played in 2026, these players’ hot streak with the current respective teams stands in contrast with the Mets’ 13-22 record.

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Now, just as discussions are on about whether the Mets could have performed better with the presence of his trio, Nimmo sets the record straight about the baggage that comes with playing in New York.

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“There is this factor that I’m not sure you can measure until somebody gets to New York, but there is a factor of people who seem to be comfortable here and succeed here,” Nimmo said as he returned to New York to play the Yankees. “And some guys, it doesn’t translate as well. I think it’s like one of those things, like chemistry, that’s harder to measure, but it’s 100 percent a real thing.”

Well, it’s well known that playing in New York comes with added pressure that is missing with other franchises. Nimmo is currently playing with the Rangers, and he said that things are “easier” and more “laid back” in Texas.

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New York has the most scrutinizing media market in the world. This means the players with the Yankees and Mets face added media attention that could prove overwhelming. Every bad game, error, or slump is magnified on local and national sports networks and often dominates the backpages of New York’s tabloid newspapers.

“When I immediately left, I was just like, you know what? I just wasn’t myself. And I don’t know what led to that or anything,” Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray said about playing in the Yankees.

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Then come the fans’ expectations in New York. The Yankees fans always vouch for championships, not just wins. With 27 World Series titles, the pressure to maintain that legacy is relentless. Meanwhile, Mets fans still possess deep, emotional loyalty and are often frustrated by the team’s inability to win consistently, particularly after high-profile, high-payroll seasons.

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The Met’s former $162 million slugger’s stats prove the narrative.

Currently with the Rangers, Nimmo has only struck out 29 times. In comparison, he struck out at least 116 times in his last four seasons with the Mets. Last year, he posted a .262 batting average and 25 home runs with the Mets. This year, Nimmo is hitting .300 with four home runs. So, as per Nimmo, it depends on who could succeed in the Mets or any of the New York teams.

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“There is a certain type of player and type of person that it takes to be in New York, and I understand that better now,” Nimmo added. He is back now in NYC to play against the Yankees, but for him, staying at the rival dugout feels better.

One who could embrace the pressure like Aaron Judge could find success, but for him, the lack of hustle in Texas fits Nimmo better. However, for the Mets, this adds another reminder about their botched offseason.

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The Mets’ offseason would haunt the team for a long time

While the Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, or the clubhouse staff could be blamed for their rough outing this year, deep down, their rough offseason mattered the most.

Bo Bichette, perhaps the biggest name of the Mets’ 2026 additions, is another example of “not everyone can thrive in New York.” He finished 2025 with the Blue Jays, hitting .311, and recorded the famous 442-foot homer in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. Currently, with the Mets, he is hitting .236 and has recorded just 2 homers.

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Macus Semien, another 2026 addition, recorded 15 HRs at .230 last year. This time, he’s hitting .208 and has belted just 1 homer.

The Mets landed these players by trading away their core. Among them, Alonso is hitting .226 and has 6 HRs this year with the Orioles. McNeil is hitting .314 with the A’s. It just proves that the names the Mets gave away are performing better than the names they have signed. And with Nimmo’s latest statement, the Mets’ or the New York’s intense playing condition will get all the eyes.

It would be interesting to see what it could mean for the next crop of players who would enter New York, either for the Mets or the Yankees.