$162M Ex-Mets Star Sells New York House for $5.7M Just Three Years After Purchase

Just when the Mets are struggling in the league, one of their former core member’s recent actions could sting the team and the fans badly. Or it might offer another reminder about the Mets’ rough offseason. The Wyoming-based outfielder, who made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2016, played till last year when he was traded to the Rangers.

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The Mets offered him a $162 million deal for 8 years in 2022, which showed their long-term commitment. However, after starting 2026 with the Rangers, he’s now reportedly sold off his Long Island house. Thus, ending his last connection with NY.

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“Former NY Mets Outfielder Brandon Nimmo Sells Old Westbury Home for Nearly $5.7 Million,” LongIsland.com shared via X.

Brandon Nimmo, the former Mets outfielder and core member, bought a 5200 Square-feet house in Long Island, NY, back in 2023. It was just after the Mets offered him an 8-year, $162 million deal. The long-term deal and a Long Island property were well indicative of a journey that will also last long.

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Notably, the home was located at 3 Horseshoe Road. It boasts five bedrooms, a three-car garage, an outdoor in-ground pool, and an entertainment center. “Thoughtfully designed with exceptional scale and refined detail throughout. The home offers a seamless blend of comfort, beauty, and function,” the home’s listing reads. So, Nimmo was all set to stay in NY for a long time and had invested around $5 million in the house.

However, everything came to a sudden halt last November when the Mets traded Nimmo to the Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien. Nimmo went to Texas and made his 2026 debut there. There were no reports about his Long Island property, as fans hoped it might stay if Nimmo comes back to the Mets again.

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But that’s not the case. According to the realtor who represented Nimmo, the property was sold for $5.7 million. And that too within 48 hours of being listed.

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Nimmo selling his personal property shouldn’t bother the Mets community. But this comes at a time when the outfielder is on a hot streak, and the Mets are struggling.

Despite batting .262 and recording 25 HRs last year, the Mets traded Nimmo to shed part of his remaining $101.25 million contract over the next five years. Also, as per the Mets’ president, David Stearns’ “run prevention” objective, Nimmo was exchanged for Semien for better defense. However, the result was tough in reality.

Currently, Nimmo is hitting .290 and has belted 4 homers, while Semien is hitting .226 with just 1 homer. The Mets’ team average stands at .225, which needs some power-hitting. Nimmo could have an option, but the Mets’ letting him go and Nimmo’s last connection with NY getting off draws a sad portrait of the Mets’ offseason strategy.

The Mets’ offense is barely surviving

Even if Brandon Nimmo was playing with the Mets currently, their offense would have still struggled. Reason? There’s no one-off reason, but the entire lineup is faltering.

Only Jared Young and Juan Soto are hitting .300+. MJ Melendez and Ronny Mauricio are hitting .250+. The rest are all below the .250 mark, which shows the struggle. Key hitters like Bo Bichette and Luis Robert Jr. have whiff rates over 25% against fastballs 95+ mph and over 30% against secondary pitches. And the biggest factor was how the Mets’ 2026 inductees are struggling to put runs on the board.

For instance, Jorge Polanco was added this year, and he’s hitting .179. Bo Bichette, the most hyped transaction for the Mets this year, is batting .237 compared to his .311 last year. Veterans like Francisco Lindor are batting .226. So, rather than identifying a few names for the offense’s struggles, the entire lineup is just barely surviving.

“We have to be better,” he said. “It’s been a long period of time where we’re not playing well; we have to fix it,” manager Carlos Mendoza said after the Mets lost to the Nationals on Wednesday. How to fix the entire lineup? We wonder.

So, just when Nimmo sold off his NY property, we wonder how the Mets would have performed if they retained their core, comprising Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil.