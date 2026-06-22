“Only Time Will Tell”- $31M Red Sox Star Opens Up on MLB Future as Trade Deadline Approaches

The chances of the Boston Red Sox becoming sellers before the trade deadline are growing higher with every game they lose. The Red Sox can turn the pitcher market interesting if they decide to place their $31 million starter on the trade block. In the final year of his contract, the righty has nothing to do with the Red Sox’s poor results. After being dominant all season, the veteran pitcher has addressed the trade rumors surrounding him.

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“If someone came to me from the Red Sox and made a decision that that’s the direction that this team was going to go, I would be open for a conversation,” Sonny Gray told The Boston Globe. “Whatever happens from then, only time will tell. But I would be open to a conversation.”

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Gray is in the final year of his 3-year, $75 million contract, which he originally signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. His contract has a $30 million mutual option for 2027 and a $10 million buyout. However, after the Cardinals traded him to the Red Sox, Gray reworked his contract to hold a no-trade clause. The team would need his agreement before they could decide to trade him. Under the current contract, Gray earns $31 million in 2026. But with the way things are going in Boston, Gray is reportedly ready to consider waiving his no-trade clause.

Gray has done so previously as well. When the Cardinals were rebuilding last offseason and wanted to trade him, he waived his no-trade clause. He handed Chaim Bloom a list of teams for which he would agree to do so. From there, things progressed enough to land him in Boston. The Cardinals even gave him $20 million to shoulder some of his salary this season.

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The promising Red Sox acquired Gray while sending Richard Fitts and minor leaguer Brandon Clarke to the rebuilding Cardinals. But things have turned since then, as now the Cardinals hold a playoff spot and the Red Sox are the second-worst team in the AL. As there is a high chance that the Red Sox will hit reset mode, Gray believes that holding the veto power with a no-trade clause is an earned thing.

“Having the ability to be in control of your own situation is very, I feel like, earned. In my experience, it always starts with just a conversation,” Gray told The Boston Globe.

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Gray’s experience and performance certainly vouch for his ability. At 36 years old, the Red Sox starter holds an 8-1 record with a 3.12 ERA across 13 starts. Though his strikeout rate has dropped significantly from last year, he holds a stellar walk rate at 6.0%. In his last recorded win against the Texas Rangers, the All-Star gave up only one earned run.

However, Gray is in the final year of his contract, and he will become a free agent unless the club option is exercised. And a club option has not been exercised in MLB for more than a decade. The last time it happened was in 2014, with the Milwaukee Brewers and Aramis Ramirez. So, Gray walking at the end of this season is pretty much confirmed. By trading him, the Red Sox can have the opportunity to get the right-handed infielder they want.

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Atlanta Braves: A potential landing spot for Sonny Gray

The Atlanta Braves are once again on the lookout for a frontline starter with Spencer Strider sidelined. Strider is shut down for at least four weeks with right elbow inflammation and is currently on the 15-day IL.

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While Chris Sale and Bryce Elder are holding the fort down, the Braves still need an impact starter. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Atlanta would be the perfect landing spot for Sonny Gray.

The Braves (48-28) still hold the top spot in the league despite the recent losses against the New York Mets and the Giants. With the strong numbers he put up this season, Gray would be the perfect fit.

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Furthermore, there is a geographical advantage too. Atlanta is only a few hours away from Nashville, where Gray lives in the offseason. His family also resides there. However, when asked about it, the pitcher did not confirm anything.

He reportedly said, “I don’t necessarily want to look too far ahead at that. It is a fair question.”

Ultimately, it will depend upon whether the Red Sox decide to put one of their best pitchers on the trade market.