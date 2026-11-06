“Organizational Malpractice”: Yankees Urged Not to Trade Luis García Jr. to Make Room for Giancarlo Stanton

Thirty home runs against three. That gap separates New York Yankees’ first baseman Luis García Jr. from designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton in 2026, and it is shaping one of the loudest debates of the Bronx offseason.

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Yankees podcaster Ryan Garcia took a hard line in a post on X. “I believe the Yankees trading Luis Garcia Jr. to hold a spot open for Giancarlo Stanton at DH would be organizational malpractice. I’m open to trading non-star players in any circumstance if the right deal is made available, but I believe Stanton should be a bench piece at most.”

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The numbers explain the heat behind that take. Stanton, 36, battled calf strains in April, June and August and hit .256 over 24 games. García, who arrived from the Washington Nationals on August 2, still finished with 30 homers, 92 RBI and a .830 OPS.

That production muddies the picture at second base, where infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is headed to free agency. Some in the organization have floated García at the keystone, yet he posted minus-17 defensive runs saved there in 2025.

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A defensive experiment is unnecessary when the corner spots already work. García handled first base well in 2026, which lets slugger Ben Rice, who launched 41 homers with an .897 OPS, rotate through the DH slot.

The handedness splits back that setup. García produced an .865 OPS against right-handers and hit 27 of his 30 homers off them, a left-handed power source that Stanton’s calf history cannot reliably replace.

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Fairness requires noting that García cooled off after the trade. He slashed .264/.302/.434 with seven homers across 43 Yankees games and went 1-for-10 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. His control through 2027 keeps the risk low.

The front office also paid real pitching depth to get him. New York sent four pitchers to the Nationals while outfielder Aaron Judge and Stanton were both sidelined, so flipping García months later would undercut that deadline move.

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Depth matters after a 93-68 season that ended in a 3-0 ALDS sweep against the Rays. The Yankees scored three runs in the 4-3 loss and need every bat that can stay on the field.

Stanton’s availability remains the sticking point. His April calf strain marked his seventh injured list stint since 2021, and he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts as a pinch hitter in October. Trading García for roster space would swap proven thump for projection.

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Still, the Yankees have not closed the door on the veteran slugger.

Giancarlo Stanton faces a spring training audition

That patience comes with strings attached. YES Network insider Jack Curry reported that the Yankees will bring the 456-homer slugger to spring training to gauge what he has left.

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“It obviously was a very tough year for Giancarlo, from the soft-tissue stuff and lower body stuff,” Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said when assessing Stanton’s season. “He cares immensely. He does all he can to take care of his body as best he can.”

“He continues to fight through it, as someone who is wired right should. He is wired right,” Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman said of Stanton’s injury-ravaged year. “His leadership in there is not in question. His care factor is not in question. It’s just keeping him on the field so he can help us in that win column.”

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A release remains possible if Stanton stumbles in camp. Cutting him would eat part of the final year of his 13-year, $325 million deal, yet García and Rice could then comfortably share a 1B/DH rotation without a lingering roster squeeze.