Orioles Fire Mascots Oriole Bird, Mr. Splash After GM Promises Free Agency Splurge Following Disappointing Season

The Baltimore Orioles laid off the performers behind Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash as part of a cost-cutting restructuring. After back-to-back losing seasons, Baltimore is desperate to change its fortunes. Orioles president Mike Elias admitted the organization is “tired” of losing baseball. And after Pete Alonso emerged as the lone major bright spot this year, the Orioles are preparing for an offseason filled with more Alonso-like moves.

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But rebuilding a baseball team comes with a price. In Baltimore, that price seems to extend far beyond the 26-man roster. Struggling clubs typically begin their overhaul by targeting players. But the Orioles have apparently gone a step further. They turned their attention to the people who bring the team’s personality to life: Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash.

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While Mr. Splash is gone, the team plans to retain its “Bird Bath” section, per The Athletic. However, in the larger picture, the management is focused on its core job: winning games and championships. Unfortunately, in doing so, the surrounding spectacle seems to be taking hard hits.

Meanwhile, will the Orioles make more big-ticket signings like Pete Alonso?

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“We have owners now that really have the ability to do that, and they’ve already flexed that,” Elias told the media after wrapping up their season in late September. “We were in a position this offseason to pursue a player like Pete. And we did it pretty aggressively, and so far, really happy with that. So I credit our owners for putting us in this position, and obviously, that’s something you can do every single year.

“I’m glad that the experience we’re having with Pete has been so rewarding so far because it is important to be able to pursue and attract big free agents when it makes sense.”

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Per Elias, the Orioles have the “confidence” in a large free agent. “That’s how we’ll pursue it.”

The Orioles have spent a total of $213,500,000 in guaranteed contracts during the 2025–26 free-agent offseason. This includes names like Alonso ($155 million), Ryan Helsley ($28 million), and Chris Bassitt ($18.5 million).

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This year, high-earning players like Bassitt (2027 free agent) and Zach Eflin ($10 million 2026 deal + $25 million mutual option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout) could drop off the 40-man roster. Thus, freeing up significant immediate capital. Further firings could involve paying a $2 million buyout to decline Luis Robert Jr.’s 2027 $20 million option, alongside letting first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s $7.5 million club option go.

Hence, if Bassitt and Eflin leave, the Orioles would aggressively look to fill rotation slots alongside Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz. However, the additional funding is being managed by restructuring their other operational areas.

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The restructuring impacted departments responsible for business operations, ticket sales, graphic design, content production, and in-game entertainment.

Certainly, a new-look and trimmed Orioles will be introduced in the next season. It would be interesting to see if that changes their on-field fortunes.