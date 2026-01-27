Orioles’ Framber Valdez Hopes Take Major Hit as $1.6B Rival Prepares Bold Move, Per Insider

For the past few days, we have been hearing that the Baltimore Orioles are going to sign another starting pitcher. But after Freddy Peralta was taken off the market, things became a bit clearer. And Framber Valdez looked like he was the best fit. But a new $1.6 Billion contender has entered the market for Valdez, and things are starting to become difficult for the Orioles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Arizona Diamondbacks have started to gain some momentum in this race and are slowly becoming the favorites to sign Valdez.

“The signs seem pointed toward Framber Valdez landing with the Baltimore Orioles,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer. “But if any alternative is worth plucking out of the hat, it’s the Diamondbacks… Were they to sign Valdez, they’d get to slot him at the top of their rotation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Nightengale reported rival executives expect Baltimore to sign a frontline starter this offseason. That report followed the Mets’ signing of Freddy Peralta, removing Baltimore from that pitching chase.

With Peralta gone, Framber Valdez became the top remaining starter on the market today. Nightengale’s reporting framed Baltimore as an expected mover rather than a patient observer now.

Baltimore has been linked to Valdez for months while monitoring top rotation options closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baltimore Orioles addressed offense and bullpen early, signaling urgency across multiple roster needs leaguewide. Yet the rotation lacked an ace, keeping Valdez relevant throughout Baltimore’s offseason planning process.

That context explains why Valdez remained central after Peralta exited the market entirely leaguewide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Framber Valdez brings a 3.36 ERA across 1080.2 innings, proving durability and consistent results career. Those numbers support his top rotation status and explain sustained interest from contenders leaguewide. Contract projections place Valdez around 6 years and 168 million dollars total on the market.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Houston Astros Sep 2, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez 59 and catcher Cesar Salazar 18 react while walking off the field during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Houston Daikin Park Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxTaorminax 20250902_tjt_at5_0060

Such terms would challenge Baltimore’s history but align with competitive timelines ahead, entering 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Arizona emerged as a surprise fit, complicating Baltimore’s pursuit of Valdez this winter.

The Diamondbacks need rotation stability and value Valdez’s groundball profile at Chase Field. Arizona can absorb shorter-term risk while protecting payroll flexibility beyond 2026 season plans.

That fit explains why league reports now include Arizona alongside the Baltimore Orioles in recent trade talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A potential Arizona deal could mirror projections with fewer years and a higher annual value. Such a structure limits long commitments while approaching the 168 million dollar expectation reported marketwide.

Financially, Arizona remains capable without exceeding past payroll peaks or core extensions already signed. Whether Baltimore or Arizona lands Valdez, the outcome hinges on years, money, and timing alone.

Bob Nightengale’s reporting leaves the Baltimore Orioles expected to act, not wait, in this pitching market. Yet Arizona Diamondbacks have quietly turned Framber Valdez into leverage, not an afterthought this winter. Between Baltimore and Arizona, Framber Valdez now dictates terms, timing, and organizational resolve openly today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signing Framber Valdez will lead to a fight for the last spot in the Orioles rotation

The Baltimore Orioles are suddenly playing musical chairs with their rotation, and Framber Valdez is the tune. While whispers link the Diamondbacks to the 32-year-old lefty, Baltimore has emerged as a serious threat to snatch him first. Landing Valdez would reshuffle the deck, turning the battle for the final rotation spot into a full-blown strategic showdown.

If the Orioles sign Framber Valdez, their rotation could look significantly stronger at the top. Valdez, who posted a 3.42 ERA over 180.2 innings in 2025, brings proven durability and strikeout ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers would likely fill the second and third rotation spots in some order. Shane Baz would probably occupy the fourth slot, leaving one open for the final starter.

That open spot for the fifth starter creates a complex decision for the Orioles’ coaching staff.

Dean Kremer leads with 171.2 innings pitched, 142 strikeouts, and a 4.19 ERA during 2025. Zach Eflin offers upside but comes off a back injury that limited him to 71.1 innings and a 5.93 ERA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cade Povich and Tyler Wells also compete, with Povich striking out 118 over 112.1 innings and Wells limiting opponents to a .213 average in 21.2 innings.

Each option carries clear strengths and potential risks that the Orioles must weigh carefully this spring.

Kremer provides consistency but struggles early, posting a 6.24 ERA in March and April. Eflin could regain form but endured four major back injuries, causing an 11.29 ERA in his final five 2025 starts. Povich offers youth and strikeout upside but allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings, one of the highest in 2025.

Wells can dominate when healthy, yet he has never thrown more than 104.2 innings in a full season.

Framber Valdez’s arrival guarantees the Orioles’ rotation will be more crowded and strategically complicated this spring. Dean Kremer, Zach Eflin, Cade Povich, and Tyler Wells now face a high-stakes audition for the final spot. Baltimore’s coaching staff must balance performance, health, and upside while keeping the fans awake at night.