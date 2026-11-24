Free agent starter Trevor Rogers declined the Baltimore Orioles’ qualifying offer, allowing the team to patch that hole with a rotation upgrade. Freddy Peralta finished September 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA—a dramatic turnaround from his 5.01 mark with the Mets. With Tarik Skubal off the market, several teams have set their sights on him, and the Orioles are no exception.

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MLB insider Mike Rodriguez wrote on X, “According to my sources, Dominican pitcher Freddy Peralta, who finished September with a 4-0 record and a 0.96 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays, is in talks with the Baltimore Orioles.”

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The 30-year-old pitcher, who regained his form following a difficult first half of the 2026 season with the New York Mets, is one of the top arms available this offseason.

While the two sides have yet to progress toward a potential agreement, Peralta would represent an important addition to an Orioles rotation looking for a frontline starter.

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The Orioles have already identified starting pitching as one of their biggest priorities this offseason. The team’s collective ERA ranked 17th in the majors.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias acknowledged that improving the rotation was “absolutely on the menu” as the team looks to return to postseason contention in 2027. The Orioles recorded their last postseason appearance in 2024, when they lost 2-0 to the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Series. For the last two seasons, the Orioles have not only missed the playoffs but also failed to post a winning record.

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The Orioles are hoping to change that with Peralta on board.

The right-hander began 2026 with the Mets following a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. David Stearns acquired him to be their ace, but he struggled on the mound.

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Through 21 starts with the Mets, Peralta recorded a 5-9 record with a 5.01 ERA. The Mets subsequently traded him to the Rays ahead of the August 3 trade deadline in exchange for three prospects.

His initial performances with the Rays did little to ease those concerns, as he posted a 7.17 ERA over his first four starts. He even allowed five home runs during that stretch. However, Peralta eventually rediscovered his effectiveness, recording a 0.79 ERA while going 5-0 across his final six regular-season starts.

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He continued that resurgence in October, posting a 1.08 ERA across four appearances in the ALDS and the Championship Series. His strong showing earned him ALCS MVP honors as Tampa Bay the Rays reached the World Series.

Peralta was under a five-year, $15.5 million pre-arbitration contract with the Brewers when the Mets acquired him. After the season ended, he became an unrestricted free agent.

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If Peralta seeks a longer contract, his late-season revival could help him secure a four- or five-year contract.

At 30, Peralta offers teams an opportunity to acquire an experienced starter who has demonstrated the ability to handle a substantial workload. He has averaged approximately 171 innings per season since 2023, making him an attractive option for organizations looking for both immediate production and some long-term stability.

How Peralta Could Improve Baltimore’s Rotation

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Baltimore’s interest in Freddy Peralta comes after another disappointing season on the pitching front. The Orioles finished the 2026 campaign with a 4.07 team ERA, recording 79 wins and 82 losses while missing the postseason.

Although the rotation had some encouraging individual performances, the overall staff lacked the consistency needed to keep Baltimore competitive throughout the season.

Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz and Brandon Young provide the Orioles with a foundation for 2027. Young particularly impressed with a 3.56 ERA across 156 2/3 innings, while Bradish and Baz remain important pieces following their respective contract extensions.

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However, Baltimore faces considerable uncertainty beyond that group.

Trevor Rogers, Chris Bassitt, and Zach Eflin are all entering free agency, leaving potential vacancies that the front office must address.

Peralta could immediately become one of the leading options in the rotation alongside Bradish and Baz. His strikeout ability, experience, and previous success as a dependable starter with the Brewers would give Baltimore an established arm.

For the Orioles, pursuing Peralta would represent a significant investment in addressing their pitching concerns. With the organization looking to rebuild its postseason success, securing a frontline starter could be one of the most significant moves in the offseason.