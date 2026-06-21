Orioles Lose $7.25M Star in Bitter Blow After Scary On-Field Incident

Thursday’s match-up with the Seattle Mariners had a double blow in store for the Baltimore Orioles. In addition to losing the series, a freak injury has sidelined the Orioles’ primary catcher. The $7.25 million star exited the game early.

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On Thursday, headed by Bryan Woo, the Mariners’ pitching staff silenced the Orioles’ lineup. In the ninth inning of their shutout 3-0 loss, Adley Rutschman hit a grounder to Mariners’ shortstop Colt Emerson. Emerson attempted to execute a double play after throwing Henderson out at second. However, Emerson’s throw to first went awry as it struck Rutschman hard on the head. The Orioles’ catcher was down on his knees as his helmet flew off from the impact. Talkin’ Baseball posted the entire scary sequence on X.

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While trainers and manager Craig Albernaz rushed to check on Rutschman, he appeared fine. Though winded from the hit, he stood up on his own power and left the game. However, the catcher missed the games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After undergoing further evaluation and observation, the Orioles placed Rutschman on the 7-day concussion list. The placement is retroactive to Friday; hence, he can return to the lineup when the Orioles face the Washington Nationals for a three-game set at home.

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“Obviously, it sucks for Adley,” manager Craig Albernaz told MLB.com after Rutschman’s injury. “Especially with concussions and head injuries, it’s tough, and especially the position he plays, with the constant foul tips and balls in the dirt and backswings, plays at the plate. So right now, Rutsch is on the concussion IL, and we’ll kind of take it day by day and see where he’s at.”

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MLB follows a 7-day concussion protocol that keeps a player suffering from a head injury on the IL. The organization also prohibits an injured player from returning to the game on the same day as his injury. Recently, Seth Lugo suffered a concussion after a 106.6 mph line drive struck him on the forehead on June 10. He had a golf ball-sized swelling on his forehead and was placed on the 7-day IL. The Kansas City Royals reinstated him on June 19 after he missed a single turn in the rotation.

Batting .254 with 40 RBIs and 24 extra-base hits, including 8 homers, Rutschman is having a stronger season than last. His slugging percentage is also at its highest in five years. Rutschman has been sharper behind the plate as well, having already registered a 1.9 fWAR this season. Baltimore will miss his impact for however many games Rutschman will be sidelined.

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The Orioles were carrying three catchers; in Rutschman’s absence, Samuel Basallo will step in. Basallo had also stepped in for Rutschman before when he was injured last season. Sam Huff will remain as the backup. Moreover, they have also called up Michael Siani from Triple-A Norfolk to fill the empty roster spot. The 26-year-old has 160 games worth of major league experience due to his stints with the Cincinnati Reds and the Cardinals. The Orioles had claimed Siani off waivers from the Dodgers on May 18. He has a career OPS of .547.

Rutschman has been one of the most durable players in the MLB in his first few seasons. But in the last 365-days, he has recorded as many as four injured list stints.

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Adley Rutschman’s injury history

Adley Rutschman might as well have been made of steel from 2022 to 2024. He famously avoided an injured list stint for his first 438 games in the major league. However, that record was broken when he landed on the IL with a minor oblique strain in June 2024.

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In the past year, injuries have troubled the 28-year-old catcher more often. Last season, the Orioles catcher made two trips to the 10-day IL. A left oblique strain, discovered during batting practice in June 2025, sidelined him for 31 games.

Rutschman missed another 32 games in August 2025 with a low-grade right oblique strain. He had felt abdominal discomfort at the time.

The hit to his head landed Rutschman on the IL for the second time this season. He was first sidelined with a left ankle inflammation in April 2026. Rutschman’s return to the Orioles lineup depends on how well he progresses.