Orioles Manager Ends Up With Broken Jaw & Seven Fractures After Brutal Foul Ball Hit On Face

When the then-Yankees manager Don Zimmer was struck by a foul ball by second baseman Chuck Knoblauch back in 1999, he took safety measures by wearing an army helmet with ‘ZIM’ written on it. While that led to railed fencing in front of the dugouts, it couldn’t save the Baltimore Orioles‘ manager, Craig Albernaz.

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The Orioles are on a three-game winning streak, with a 9-7 record, the same as the AL East toppers, the New York Yankees. As the team battled to take the upper hand over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, their first-year manager took one for the team.

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In his first year as an MLB manager, Craig Albernaz suffered extensive injuries. While we could only see his face swollen on the right side, the aftermath was way more brutal. It accounted for a broken jaw and seven fractures in his cheek. Albernaz spoke to the media on Tuesday, all while joking about which side of his face the camera should focus on. Talkin’ Baseball posted the video on its X handle.

“The ball hit me pretty flush in the cheek,” recalled Albernaz, while sharing the list of his injuries. “But I feel good, luckily, no surgery. I think all in all, it’s at least seven fractures in my cheek area, orbital, and then a broken jaw.”

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That foul ball came from the Orioles’ Jeremiah Jackson’s bat.

According to USA Today, the ball, clocked at 70.6 mph, hit him at the dugout in the fifth inning. Albernaz was quickly escorted into the clubhouse for primary treatment. The manager returned almost an hour later to witness the Orioles overcome a six-run deficit to win the game, 9-7. Fans are already calling the ‘Beast mode manager’ the ‘Coach of the Year!!’ (on Instagram). Jackson compensated for the hit, as well.

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He recorded a grand slam and a solo home run during the Orioles’ victory. After the team retrieved the foul ball, Jackson reportedly gifted it to Albernaz with a message written on it.

“Sorry, homie.”

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The skipper initially tried to cover his face to hide the injury from his family, who could’ve watched him on TV. And also, the dugout. The “scary” part for Albernaz came in when he saw blood on his hand. While he wanted the CT scan done after the game, the medical team insisted on doing it right then only.

The loud ballpark cheer almost dragged him out of his dugout, but as he took just one step on the stairs through the dugout tunnel, head athletic trainer Scott Barringer gave him the look. And that’s when he absolutely had to go!

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For now, the manager will be on a baby food diet for at least six weeks as his cheek and jaw recover from the injury. He joked about his 2-year-old daughter, Gigi, having a better diet.

“So Gigi’s on a better diet than I do.”

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As brutal as the hit was to Albernaz’s face, he is ready to resume his duties as the team takes on the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

“This is what we’re here for. We’re here for the players. We have a game. I’m physically able to be here. So let’s go,” Albernaz reportedly stated. “If my jaw was wired shut, I’d still be here. You just strap on and go about your next day.”

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While Albernaz has resumed his managerial duties, the Orioles have to wait some more time for Jackson Holliday.

Orioles give update on Jackson Holliday

The Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday was expected to be back within a few weeks of the new season. However, his progress has hit a roadblock.

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After suffering from a broken hamate bone, Holliday underwent surgery in February.

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, Holliday has been shut down for a few more days due to wrist soreness. As a result, he will need a new rehab assignment before he can make his comeback.

Meyer reported on X, “2B Jackson Holliday (hamate) is being shut down for a few days with wrist soreness stemming from his hamate surgery. He will then start hitting and begin a new rehab assignment.”

The 22-year-old infielder has recorded a career average of .229 across 209 games with 22 homers, 78 RBIs, and .660 OPS.

But now, Holliday has joined Jordan Westburg and Adley Rutschman on the IL.

The skipper updated that Holliday will play at least two more rehab games in Triple-A before making his season debut. Meanwhile, Blaze Alexander may enjoy increased playing time and act as the primary second baseman.