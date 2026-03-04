Orioles Pitcher Places More Responsibility on Pete Alonso After Rare Leadership Moment vs Netherlands

The Orioles’ latest exhibition game against the Netherlands felt like a continuation of how they ended last season: shaky defense and limited production at the plate. But one thing stood out clearly: Pete Alonso stepped up and led the way.

Now that the Orioles have him locked in for the next five years, the expectation was that they would need more from him than just his bat. That is exactly what he showed against the Netherlands. Alonso not only produced offensively but also set the tone for the team. Still, few expected him to walk out to the mound in the middle of the game.

Yet that is exactly what happened. The moment caught attention and hinted at a bigger role for Alonso within the clubhouse. After the game, Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers suggested that Alonso could be taking on a much larger leadership presence this season.

“Coming from a veteran like that on March 3, really hammering down [that] we need to play with energy… he’s going to help us a lot,” Rogers said after the game.

The game against the Netherlands was a rough one for the Orioles, particularly on the defensive side. Baltimore committed three errors, and Team Netherlands capitalized. Rogers allowed six runs on six hits, including a three-run home run by Ceddanne Rafaela. Although Rogers threw 58 pitches, walked one, and struck out four, it was not his best outing.

At this point, fans were not surprised to see the Orioles struggle defensively again. What truly stood out, however, was Pete Alonso’s reaction in the middle of the chaos. As the pitching situation began to unravel, Alonso called his own mound visit and gathered the infield to try to settle things down.

The moment did not instantly solve the team’s problems, but it said a lot about the type of role Alonso could play this season.

As Rogers noted, Alonso’s experience could become a valuable asset for the pitching staff. Orioles manager Craig Albernaz appeared equally impressed. Even though Alonso hit a two-run home run in the 8-5 game, Albernaz was more excited about the leadership he displayed.

“He was seeing the same thing we were seeing,” Albernaz said. “Be that leader. Bring everyone in. Calm everyone down. That was good to see.”

All signs point to Alonso taking on a more vocal and hands-on role this season, the kind of presence that could make the Mets regret letting him go.

Pete Alonso’s bat is still the best the Orioles can get

Pete Alonso’s experience certainly checks the Orioles’ box for veteran leadership in the clubhouse. But ultimately, it is his bat that matters most.

Last season highlighted exactly why Baltimore needed him. The Orioles finished the year without a single 20-home run hitter for the first time since 2001. Their offense also slipped to 21st in team OPS at .699 and 24th in batting average at .235. Simply put, they were desperate for more power in the lineup, and that is where Alonso comes in.

Throughout his career, Alonso has never hit fewer than 34 home runs in a full MLB season. That kind of right-handed power was exactly what the Orioles lacked during their disappointing 2025 campaign. On top of that, he played all 162 games in both 2024 and 2025, providing the type of durability and consistency Baltimore has struggled to maintain due to injuries.

It is encouraging for the team to see him stepping into a vocal leadership role.

However, from the front office’s perspective, the priority remains his power production. That is the primary reason the Orioles brought him in. If Alonso delivers the slugging numbers he is known for, everything else will simply be an added bonus.