Orioles Prepare for a Major Shake-Up but Make a Strong Decision for Their Biggest Star Pete Alonso

The Baltimore Orioles entered 2026 expecting another serious push toward postseason contention. After playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024, their young core was expected to keep improving. Instead, Baltimore finished 79-82, placed fourth in the AL East, and missed October. And with Jared Banner’s arrival as the GM, they are turning the page. And the goal is fixing weaknesses without changing what already works, like Pete Alonso.

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“Orioles are open to trading almost anyone in search of rotation and outfield help. The almost everyone really includes everyone, with further detail, except Pete Alonso,” said Matt Vasgersian on the MLB Network.

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Pete Alonso delivered the production the Orioles badly needed in his first season in Baltimore. The 31-year-old hit 43 home runs and drove in 113 runs. Alonso’s 43 homers and 113 RBIs anchored a .885 OPS, proof that his value extended far beyond power. He led the AL in both homers and RBIs. Alonso also missed just one game the entire season, giving the lineup a steady presence almost every night.

Alonso will turn 32 before the 2027 season, but his production remains valuable. His five-year, $155 million contract carries financial risk, but Baltimore needs his offense. Trading him would force younger hitters to replace 113 RBIs before proving themselves consistently. Keeping Alonso gives the Orioles a proven presence while addressing other weaknesses.

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Also, the rotation is a far more urgent concern for Elias and Banner. Baltimore’s starters finished with a 4.24 ERA and ranked 17th in MLB. Brandon Young emerged as a bright spot with a 3.56 ERA across 156.2 innings, but three veteran starters hit free agency. However, Trevor Rogers, Zach Eflin, and Chris Bassitt have all reached free agency. The Orioles could lose three experienced starters.

Elias acknowledged outside pitching was a priority, saying, “We have, I think, a really promising internal group of arms, both at the Major League level and the Minor League level. But as we’re talking about it upstairs [in the Camden Yards warehouse offices], looking for upgrades in the rotation is absolutely on the menu.”

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The club must add reliable innings instead of expecting its remaining options to carry everything.

The outfield created another problem, with several expected contributors struggling offensively. Colton Cowser hit .226 with 13 home runs and a .687 OPS. Dylan Beavers batted .228, hit 9 homers, and posted a .680 OPS. Taylor Ward reached base at a .383 clip but hit only 7 home runs. Baltimore also declined Luis Robert Jr.’s option, leaving another opening to address. The outfield ranked 29th in baseball with a .354 slugging percentage. That limited production left Alonso without enough consistent support around him.

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Baltimore has several possible ways to address those needs this winter. Seiya Suzuki, Steven Kwan, and Randy Arozarena have been mentioned as outfield possibilities. The club could also use its infield depth to pursue trades. Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, and Coby Mayo offer that flexibility. Christian Encarnacion-Strand adds another option in an already crowded infield group. Those players could help bring pitching or outfield upgrades without involving Alonso.

The Orioles are reportedly open to discussing trades involving nearly everyone else. And that flexibility gives Elias and Banner several paths to build a stronger roster.

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Offseason trade options for the Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore cannot rely on free agency alone as Mike Elias and Jared Banner reshape things. The Baltimore Banner reported that the Orioles are open to trade talks, and three names were raised as possible targets: William Contreras, Drew Rasmussen, and Steven Kwan. With young talent already in place, Baltimore can seek proven help without rebuilding its roster.

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William Contreras could strengthen Baltimore’s lineup while easing the catching workload on 22-year-old prospect Samuel Basallo. Basallo caught 63 games in 2026, while Contreras led MLB catchers with 128 games caught. That difference could let Basallo keep developing without carrying the position’s full workload immediately. Contreras also hit .270 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs across 147 regular-season games. In the World Series, he hit .381, drove in four runs and caught four Rays stealing.

His Game 5 double scored Yelich, helping Milwaukee clinch its first championship in franchise history. Milwaukee exercised his $15.5 million option for 2027, leaving one controlled season before free agency. That short window could create an opening, much like Milwaukee’s 2024 Corbin Burnes trade. Still, moving a World Series MVP would demand a major return after his October impact.

Rasmussen would address the Orioles’ rotation after posting a 2.67 ERA over 172 innings in Tampa. He went 16-5, struck out 174, and made 30 starts during his second All-Star season. He also posted a 2.20 postseason ERA, including an eight-inning, one-hit win over the Yankees. Tampa exercised his $20 million option, showing his value and making any deal expensive. His final controlled season could invite offers, but Tampa has little reason to sell.

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Steven Kwan offers the Orioles another solution, bringing contact hitting, patience, and strong defense to the outfield. He hit .282 with a .382 on-base percentage and only 62 strikeouts in 637 trips. His ability to play center field also gives the Orioles cover across multiple outfield positions. Cleveland could listen because Kwan has one controlled season remaining before free agency in 2027. However, Kwan remains central to Cleveland, so Baltimore would need a strong trade package.