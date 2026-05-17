Orioles Prospect Forced to Leave Baseball Game After Bitter HBP on Wrist

Imagine one of the MLB’s top prospects, who’s hitting .265 in the 2026 minor league, gets hit by a pitch in the first inning, causing his removal from the game. That would surely be a huge loss for the team, and the Orioles are no exception here. The Orioles picked the MLB’s No. 96 prospect, Ike Irish, from the 2025 draft and assigned him to the High-A South Atlantic league.

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Irish was putting up some impressive numbers, which now faced a sudden halt.

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“Here was the 1st-inning hit-by-pitch of Orioles prospect Ike Irish that prompted his removal from today’s High-A Frederick game,” Orioles insider Jake Rill shared via X.

Irish was playing for the Frederick Key tonight. A high-up sinker off the Hudson Valley Renegades’ starter hit Irish’s wrist in the very first inning. The hit was evidently painful, and Irish took the ground after taking the hit. He was visibly in pain and was taken out by the medical personnel. He has not returned to the game.

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The official statement from the Keys is still awaited, but the hit was not looking good. And if the injury is proved serious, the Keys would be at a major loss here, and so would the Orioles.

Irish is, although primarily a catcher, he played in both the outfield and the infield. He was drafted by the Orioles last year, and coincidentally, 2025 was his best collegiate season. Irish finished the season hitting .364 with 19 home runs, 58 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. He slugged .710 and hit .317 when putting balls in play.

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This year, the Irish were putting up some good numbers, belting 6 homers so far in the High-A South Atlantic League. Riding on Ike Irish’s dominance at the plate, the Keys have won all five games so far in the league. On the other hand, the Renegades have lost all five games till now. Still, Irish’s injury could prove to be the Keys’ biggest loss this season.

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“The biggest thing is my ability to hit,” Irish said last July. “I think that’s the biggest thing that the Orioles liked was my ability to hit the ball to all fields and showcase power and have a track record of doing it.” He is proving his words correct.

Last month, Irish drove a fastball on the outer third over the fence against the Winston-Salem Dash’s right-hander Drew McDaniel in the first inning. Now, till the time the official update about Ike Irish is not coming, his show at the plate would stay halted. For the Orioles, which is already facing a power outage in the lineup, this could serve as a potential loss.

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The Orioles need a few replenishments

The Orioles are currently ranked 24th in terms of team average (.231). They’re 16th in terms of total runs scored (198). Their biggest bet this year was Pete Alonso, who is hitting just .220. Gunnar Henderson, another marquee name, is hitting .199. So, the offense is still not firing as expected. The lineup has historically struggled to plate runners early in games. They have frequently dug themselves into early deficits by failing to produce over the first three innings.

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“This is a team that was built on its offense,” Orioles president Mike Elias said. “I think getting the offense clicking up and down the lineup is really going to be a priority for us to improve that record.”

However, the reality is far from his expectations.

The Orioles have scored sub-3 runs in eight of their last nine games. This proves that the team urgently needs some power-hitting options. It is expected that they would bring in new names by the trade deadline, but why not from the minors? Irish was putting on a good show, and while promoting the 22-year-old might seem too early, Irish could be the next David Clyde.

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Clyde debuted in MLB at 18, but the Orioles now missed the chance as Irish got injured. If Ike Irish could get back early and the Orioles’ offense struggles continue, the fans may brace up for some surprises.