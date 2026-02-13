Orioles’ Resurgence Sends Stark Warning to Yankees, Blue Jays After Mike Elias’ $18.5M Splash

The stars certainly did not align in favour of the Baltimore Orioles last season. After finishing at the bottom of the AL East, the Orioles have said, “Let bygones be bygones.” Mike Elias has been busy building a better team, and his latest move is a warning to the rivals.

The warning came loud and clear from former MLB GM Steve Phillips.

“They don’t have the best at the front of the rotation, but one through five, they’re going to toss a lot of quality innings right now. So do not discount the Baltimore Orioles.”

The Orioles have missed out on securing deals with aces like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez. But Mike Elias has an $18.5 million surprise for the AL East rivals, especially the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It doesn’t have Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez or Dylan Cease at the front, but Kyle Braddish came back last year, showed that he’s healthy and that he’s capable of leading a staff. Trevor Rodgers has emerged there in that rotation. They brought back Zach Eflin, which I think is an under-the-radar sign.”

“Then you add in now the signing yesterday of Chris Bassett. Bassett, the 37-year-old who turns 37 on February 22nd, gets an $18.5 million contract. I think his agent did a heck of a job there, Barry Meister. The deal, pending a physical, includes a $3 million signing bonus, $500,000 in incentives if he starts 27 games, and I suspect he will because it’s what he does,” said Steve Phillips.

That endorsement aligns directly with the structure of the deal. Bassitt agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million contract that includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $500,000 incentive tied to 27 starts.

For a pitcher who has thrown more than 150 innings in each of the past five seasons and logged 170 1/3 innings with a 3.96 ERA last year, that games-started clause feels more like a formality than a gamble. Baltimore avoided a multi-year commitment while securing one of the most durable mid-rotation arms on the market.

Bassitt joins a group that includes Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, and Zach Eflin, giving the Orioles legitimate depth and innings reliability. After a 75-87 season, Elias opted for calculated reinforcement rather than headline chasing, and the move reflects a front office focused on staying competitive in a loaded AL East.

Bassitt, a part of the Blue Jays pennant run last season, posted an impressive 3.96 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 170 1/3 innings. His 10 postseason appearances add up to 21 strikeouts and a 3.04 ERA.

In the Orioles, Bassitt can be part of a rotation comprised of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Zach Eflin, and Dean Kremer. However, Bassitt’s addition means six starters for five spots.

According to MLB.com, manager Craig Albernaz said, “We want to make sure that we’re putting our players in the best chance to succeed, and a six-man rotation might be an option, a regular five-man. It all depends.”

Apart from being a starter, Bassitt can also be used in relief if needed, similar to how Toronto leaned on him late in the postseason.

“They don’t have the best at the front of the rotation. But one through five, they are going to toss a lot of quality innings right now,” Phillips said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

Following their move of adding veteran stability with the Bassitt signing, Phillips warned the Yankees and others, “Do not discount the Baltimore Orioles.”

Bassitt is not the only part of the Orioles’ resurgence. Determined to avoid a repeat of 2025, they have invested in signing Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward to improve their lineup.

Closer Ryan Helsley and reliever Andrew Kittredge also became Orioles this offseason, further strengthening the roster around the young core.

But it’s not all new names and faces. The Orioles retained Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, and Jordan Westburg to form the basis of their lineup this year.

Will 2026 be the Baltimore Orioles’ year? With new manager Craig Albernaz stepping up to the plate, it will be interesting to see how the Orioles bounce back.

Samuel Basallo to look out for

Samuel Bassallo, following his MLB debut, agreed to a historic $67 million contract spanning 8 years with the Baltimore Orioles in August.

The Athletic’s Keith Law named the 21-year-old catcher as Baltimore’s top prospect. In his 76 appearances in Triple-A games, Basallo posted a slugging percentage of .589. He is the only player under 21 who reached 300 plate appearances in Triple-A last year. He hit 23 home runs, recorded 44 walks, and 73 strikeouts with a .270 batting average.

“If he ends up at first base or DH for the majority of his time in the majors, he could still end up an All-Star because of the power”, wrote Law.

Basallo has improved significantly in the past few months. But before he takes up the baton from Rutschman as a full-time catcher, he needs more time to work on.