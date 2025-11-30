Orioles Ruin Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Backup Plan With Surprise Heist Of 31YO Mets Outcast

The Tigers were reportedly ready to get bold with Ryan Helsley, even considering a complete move to the rotation after years of anchoring the ninth since 2019. It was the kind of gamble that paid off for arms like Seth Lugo, Michael King, and Clay Holmes. But the Orioles didn’t wait for any reinvention.

Instead, they moved more quickly and stayed with what Helsley already does at an elite level. And by doing so, the Orioles proved they are not the Pirates, despite both teams ending last season at the bottom.

While the Pirates are yet to make some realistic moves, the Orioles are here making the moves. That too at the cost of the Tigers’ plan!

“Closer Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles agree on a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Helsley, who fielded interest from teams to convert to a starter, will be the ninth-inning option for Baltimore,” MLB insider Jeff Passan reports.

So yes, the Tigers’ bold idea of sliding Ryan Helsley in behind Tarik Skubal as a starter seems dead in the water. Helsley just signed a two-year, 28 million deal with the Orioles, and he’s heading right back to the bullpen.

But should Orioles fans be excited?

That’s where things get complicated. His 2025 campaign was rocky. After a steady start with the Cardinals, everything unraveled when he went to the Mets. He posted a 7.20 ERA in 22 outings, gave up 20 runs in 20 innings, walked 11, and blew all four of his save chances in New York.

Still, you can’t ignore the version of Helsley the Cardinals had for six seasons. He was one of the league’s premier relievers, and even this past year, he delivered a strong 3–1 record, a 3.00 ERA, and 21 saves before being traded.

Now the question is whether he can rediscover that form in Baltimore as he joins arms with Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, and Tyler Wells. The upside is there… It’s just a matter of which Helsley shows up.

The Orioles’ bullpen is becoming a bright spot

The 2025 season was a rough one for the Orioles. They finished 75–87, well short of the playoffs, and ended up with the fourth-worst record in the AL. But looking ahead to 2026, there are reasons to believe the bullpen could emerge as a significant strength!!!

Well, this offseason, Baltimore went all in on revamping relief pitching. Apart from Ryan Helsley, they traded for Andrew Kittredge from the Cubs. Thus, bringing in an option that could shore up depth and reliability in high-leverage situations.

But Helsley and Kittredge aren’t the only ones who’ll be closing or setting up games. Emerging right-hander Kade Strowd, coming off a very promising rookie season, gives the Orioles youthful energy and upside. Then there’s veteran lefty Keegan Akin, who showed serious potential in 2024, posting a 0.94 WHIP and racking up 97 SOs in 78.2 innings.

So what felt like a weakness just a season ago is now shaping up to be one of the Orioles’ biggest strengths. With multiple pieces in place and a blend of experience, upside, and recent strong performance, their relief corps might be the foundation for a surprisingly deep playoff push next season.