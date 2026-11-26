Freddy Peralta, the right-hander and reigning ALCS MVP, has just locked in a five-year, $125 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, yet the club still has another glaring hole to fill. Baltimore’s offense struggled throughout the 2026 season, with the team finishing 28th in the majors with a .234 batting average. Now, the Orioles are looking to strengthen their lineup, and the outfield is one area that could use attention.

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That search has already started. In their notes column for The Athletic, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal and reporter Will Sammon revealed that the Orioles want outfield help through trades and free agency. Outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are probably not favorites to land in Baltimore, so interest centers on outfielders Ian Happ, Myles Straw and utility man Mauricio Dubón.

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The urgency comes straight from how Peralta pitches. A flyball arm, he watched opponents post a .313 BABIP with the New York Mets, then just .232 once the Tampa Bay Rays’ outfield defense started running everything down. The Orioles must now provide that same safety net, or a $125 million ace could revert to leaking base hits.

That safety net could come from a familiar face. Luis Robert Jr., a 29-year-old center fielder, is a name to watch. After claiming him on waivers in late August, the Orioles saw a hamstring injury limit him to three games and declined his $20 million club option, yet they remain among five-plus teams interested in a cheaper, incentive-laden reunion.

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Beyond Robert, the Orioles also need better balance. Outfielders Colton Cowser and Dylan Beavers both hit left-handed, so the front office wants right-handed thump. Outfielder Taylor Ward, who managed only seven homers in 111 games with the Orioles in 2026, fits a low-cost bounce-back deal. Cowser, Beavers, outfielder Tyler O’Neill and prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. form the current internal mix.

The front office has shown it will spend when it sees a need on the mound. Under president of baseball operations Mike Elias, the Orioles gave starter Shane Baz a five-year, $68 million deal in March, then handed starter Kyle Bradish a five-year, $90 million extension in July. Peralta’s $125 million tops both as the franchise’s first nine-figure pitching deal.

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After rejecting the qualifying offer and signing a $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, Rogers’ departure earned Baltimore a compensatory pick after the first round of the 2027 MLB Draft.

That makes the next few days important. The collective bargaining agreement expires December 1, so time is short. MLB Trade Rumors’ payroll tracker had their 2027 payroll near $127 million before adding Peralta’s $25 million average salary, still under the $160 million they topped on Opening Day. Analysts have linked Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan to their infield depth.

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The outfield hunt may grab the headlines, yet the pitching side of the roster deserves a closer look.

How Freddy Peralta fits into the Baltimore Orioles rotation

Even before the outfield gets sorted, the rotation Peralta joins already has a clear pecking order from top to bottom. Peralta slots in as the ace, followed by Bradish and Baz, giving manager Craig Albernaz a legit top three. Right-hander Brandon Young becomes the number four starter.

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The fifth spot is still a dogfight. Left-hander Cade Povich and right-hander Trey Gibson are competing for it, and neither can coast with so many upper-level arms pushing from behind.

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Those arms are real options. Pitching depth, including Michael Forret, Nestor German, Luis De León, Patrick Reilly, Braxton Bragg and Levi Wells, gives the club insurance if injuries hit, and some arms could be packaged in a deal for a higher-ceiling starter such as left-hander Reid Detmers or right-hander Logan Webb.

Durability also sets Peralta apart. He has made 30 or more starts in four straight seasons and has not landed on the injured list since 2022. Even better, his ALCS run featured a 0.75 ERA and nine strikeouts across 12 innings.

With the rotation mostly settled, the focus returns to the outfield, where Rosenthal and Sammon report a busy stretch. How Baltimore fills it could decide whether Peralta’s arrival becomes a playoff push.