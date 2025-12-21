Orioles to Spoil Another Mets Plan as David Stearns Risks Losing $168M Star After Pete Alonso Heartbreak: Insider

Do you remember how the Orioles looked in 2025? They finished dead last in the AL East at 75–87, and by the end of the season, it almost felt like a running joke. So why would any player or fan want to stick around? However, at $158 million, their payroll sat right in the middle of the league, hinting that something bigger might be coming.

Still, who saw this offseason coming?

Baltimore has already made a few surprising moves, but nothing tops landing Pete Alonso. Getting him for $155 million was about as unexpected as it gets for the Orioles. And if the latest reports are true, they are not done yet. They might even be ready to swoop back in on the Mets after the Alonso heartbreak.

So coming into the winter, it felt like David Stearns’ biggest battles would be against heavyweights like the Dodgers or Yankees. Instead, somehow, the Orioles have turned into the real headache.

“The Orioles got Pete Alonso and the proverbial bright young core, and are badly in need of both pitching and a guy who can predictably provide more than 150 innings of excellent work,” USA Today’s Gabe Lacques reports.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Houston Astros Sep 2, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez 59 and catcher Cesar Salazar 18 react while walking off the field during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Houston Daikin Park Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxTaorminax 20250902_tjt_at5_0060

Well, landing Alonso was a shock on its own, but now the Orioles clearly need pitching to match that kind of offensive firepower. And according to USA Sports, they might have their eyes on a big one: Astros ace Framber Valdez!

Notably, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Valdez to land a six-year, $168 million deal in free agency. And based on what he’s been doing, it’s easy to see why the Orioles would be interested. The two-time All-Star put up a 3.66 ERA in 2025 with 187 SOs. And durability has been a major part of his value. He’s gone over 175 innings in each of the last four seasons!

Sure, there is a little age-related risk. Valdez turns 32 later this month, which likely explains why teams aren’t pushing for a longer deal. Still, if he can maintain anything close to his recent production for the next few years, that contract would be a bargain for whoever lands him. For example, the Orioles.

And this is where it really stings for the Mets. Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball had predicted New York would grab Valdez on a shorter, “Alex Bregman–style” deal—three years, $120 million. But if Baltimore is truly ready to go as high as $168 million, it’s pretty clear where Valdez would end up.

So, for the Orioles, it would be yet another bold, almost heroic move this offseason. But for the Mets? Just another chapter in what’s quickly turning into a painfully familiar winter, and one that doesn’t seem close to ending.

The Orioles are having one of the best offseasons in recent times

While big-market teams like the Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox have struggled to live up to fan expectations this offseason, the Orioles are quietly showing everyone how it’s done. And that’s coming off a season that ended at rock bottom for them.

And if you thought Baltimore was done after landing Pete Alonso, think again. They’re continuing to make moves that could really matter next season. One of their earlier ones flew a bit under the radar but filled a clear need in the outfield, as they brought in Taylor Ward from the Angels.

Alonso is obviously the headline grabber, but Ward adds some serious pop to an already dangerous lineup. Reportedly, in 157 games last season, Ward hit .228 with a career-best 36 HRs. He drove in 103 runs, leading the Angels in RBIs. He’s expected to slide right into left field for Baltimore.

So, when you look at it together, it’s easy to see the vision.

Ward and Alonso have combined for 377 HRs since reaching the majors. And that kind of power could make an immediate difference. For an Orioles team trying to claw its way back into contention in the ultra-competitive AL East, this lineup suddenly looks a lot more intimidating.