“Out of My Control” – $110M Blue Jays Star Sends Emotional Message to Front Office as Trade Rumors Intensify Ahead of Deadline

“This is the team I think I’m going to win the most with,” Kevin Gausman said back in 2021 after signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. Fast forward five years, and he has enjoyed plenty of success with the club, but his future suddenly appears uncertain as the trade deadline approaches. With the Blue Jays slipping to the bottom of the division, they’re widely expected to be sellers at the deadline. As speculation surrounding Gausman continues to grow, the veteran right-hander has revealed where he hopes to finish the season.

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“I hope I don’t go anywhere, you know, I don’t want to go anywhere,” Gausman declared in a recent interview, as per Sportsnet on X. “That would be my wish, and that would mean that we’re playing good baseball. But I also realize it’s a business and whatever happens is kind of out of my control.”

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The starter’s comments came as the Blue Jays continue to struggle on the field. Last year, they ended the regular season atop the AL East. They were only behind the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this season, but they are now at the end of that list with a 48-58 record. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old has gone from helping Toronto have a deep October run last year to becoming one of the biggest uncertainties in his walk year.

Kevin John Gausman signed a 5-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays in December 2021. The right-hander is due to make $23 million this season, meaning any team that acquires him would also take on the remainder of his salary.

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He has an eight-team no-trade clause in his contract, but most of those teams on his list are either non-contenders or are sellers in this window. That’s why he has mostly been linked with other franchises like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers.

The veteran has a 4-10 record this season with a 4.51 ERA over 22 starts. These numbers are much worse than any of his previous seasons since he joined the Blue Jays. Gausman had previously said that he would like to end what he started with Toronto, and he acknowledged that another postseason opportunity would be appealing.

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On the other hand, trade rumors are rife. About a week ago, one former Toronto Blue Jays player said that the club is looking at some difficult conversations with the veteran.

“I think it’s going to be a very difficult conversation,” Kevin Pillar said, according to Foul Territory on X, when asked about the possibility of the Blue Jays trading Gausman.

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With 5.5 games behind the last AL Wild Card spot, the Jays might have a different strategy to reserve a birth. And the recent scenario might lean toward the end of the incredible free-agent partnership for the franchise.

Kevin Gausman’s Blue Jays legacy makes a potential trade far more significant

The RHP has been there with the Toronto roster since 2022, and he has established himself as one of the most dependable starters over the years. He earned his second All-Star selection in 2023, and he went on to have one of the most decorated careers with the franchise: AL Strikeouts Leader (2023), AL Complete Games Leader (2024), and 2x AL Shutouts Leader (2024 & 2025).

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Last year, his 2.93 ERA with 26 strikeouts from 30.2 innings in the postseason helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series. All these numbers outweigh his current stretch, and the advanced metrics are much more encouraging than his ERA.

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Contenders targeting the veteran would value his durability, postseason experience, and strikeout records more than his recent form. And given his connection to Toronto, any deal would be as much about baseball as it would be emotional for both the individual and the franchise.

Less than a week ago, Kevin Gausman said that being traded away from Toronto would be “crazy to think about.” He clarified his stance, saying:

“I’m not gonna think about that too much because I’m a Blue Jay right now and the focus is this team, this room, and these guys. So, that’s where my mind’s at right now.”

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He has established how much the Blue Jays mean to him, and despite the team going through one of the roughest stretches in its recent history, the veteran is choosing to stay with them.

Toronto, however, has lost 9 of its last 13 games. The playoff hopes are quickly fading away. But more importantly, they have just one week before the chance to reinforce the roster slips away. Whether the Blue Jays will share the sentiment or lean toward parting ways with one of the most valuable players remains to be seen.