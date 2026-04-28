Outcast New York Yankees Star Admits ‘New Yorker’ Dream Fell Short in Emotional Message to Ex-Team

Nearly a year after a bitter exit from the Bronx, a former Yankees star finally broke his silence, but his message wasn’t one of anger—it was one of regret for a dream left unfulfilled.

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“I know it’s been a minute, but just want to make sure I say thank you to the @yankees organization, all of the fans, and my teammates for my time in New York,” DJ LeMahieu wrote on Instagram. “I may have been three years shy of being a true ‘New Yorker,’ but New York will forever feel like home. I’m thankful to have been a part of some incredible moments on the field. Hoping for continued success for the boys! – DJ.”

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LeMahieu’s Instagram post collected a whopping 96,500 likes within 24 hours. The reel was a nostalgic nod to the time he spent in the Bronx. Under his post, the official Insta handle of the Yankees replied with a good luck message of their own.

“Thank you, DJ. An incredible teammate on and off the field! Wishing you all the best.”

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LeMahieu joined the Yankees in 2019 on a two-year deal at first. In those two seasons, he displayed elite hitting. He became an All-Star and finished fourth in the AL MVP voting, with 26 homers and 102 RBI with 61 extra-base hits.

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In the following year, LeMahieu won the AL batting title (.364 average, 1.011 OPS), becoming the first player in modern baseball to win the award in both leagues. He won the NL batting title in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies.

Based on his prowess in the first two seasons, the Yankees signed him to a six-year, $90 million contract in 2021. Unfortunately, his second stint with the team saw a gradual decline. In 2025, he was hitting .266 with a .674 OPS.

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Last season, a calf injury during Spring Training limited LeMahieu to second base. But with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s return to second base, LeMahieu did not have a place in regular games. The Yankees chose not to use him to add roster flexibility and released him in July 2025. Further, they owed him roughly $22 million.

LeMahieu was reportedly unhappy with his release. However, he and the team have moved on. The former Gold Glove winner is not under contract with any other club after being released.

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With LeMahieu’s chapter in New York officially closed, the Yankees turned the page by calling up top prospect Elmer Rodriguez to fill a roster spot.

The Yankees called up Elmer Rodriguez

The Yankees had a couple of roster spots to fill after they optioned starter Luis Gil and placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL with a calf strain.

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Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, has struggled with performance issues in all four of his starts. His most recent outing came against the Astros on Sunday, when he surrendered 6 runs in 4 innings. The Yankees lost the game 4-7, ending their eight-game winning streak. Gil’s ERA reads 6.05 this season, as he recorded only 4.19 strikeouts per 9 innings. Further, Gil’s fastball velocity has also dropped from 96.6 mph (2024) to 94.8 mph on Sunday.

Noting his struggles at the mound, the Yankees demoted him, opening a rotation spot. The Yankees are betting on Elmer Rodriguez‘s electric arm, as the 22-year-old has dominated Triple-A with a 1.27 ERA by mixing a five-pitch arsenal and a fastball that touches the upper-90s. His readiness was on full display in his last start, where he attacked the zone by throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of 21 batters en route to seven strikeouts.

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He will join a rotation that includes established veterans like Max Fried and fellow promising young arms such as Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers, forming the core of the Yankees’ future pitching plans.