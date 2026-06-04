Outcasted Red Sox Veteran’s Wife Takes Dig at Craig Breslow as Team Hits Historic Low After Alex Cora Firing

First, it was Hunter Dobbins’ dad taking direct shots at the Boston Red Sox and how they have managed the team. Now, it is an ex-player’s wife who is taking a dig at the Red Sox’s season. And in the middle of it all is Craig Breslow.

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“Morning, what’s happening with not winning at Fenway? This is wild!” wrote Catherine Varitek, Jason Varitek’s wife.

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Catherine Varitek has come out and seems to have taken another swipe at the Red Sox and Craig Breslow.

After Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, she asked why the Red Sox are unable to win at Fenway Park. And this comes after she wrote, “They have the smartest man in baseball running things,” a few weeks before.

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After their defeat to the Orioles, the Red Sox went an MLB-worst 9-20 at home. This is the worst record through 29 games since the Red Sox finished 27-50 at home in 1932. Among those, 16 home games were managed by Chad Tracy since Alex Cora’s firing on April 25. In those games, their record stands at 4-12, losing every single series.

And with the Red Sox sitting with a 25-34 record in the league, everyone’s eye is on the management.

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They can’t blame the coaching staff anymore.

At the end of April, Craig Breslow decided that he had had enough of Alex Cora and needed to change the coaching staff. Although he fired most of them, things were different for Jason Varitek.

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Since Varitek was a Red Sox legend, the club couldn’t afford to fire him and face backlash from fans, so there were rumors that they might have pushed him to another role, away from the team. And that is when we saw Catherine Varitek take a shot at Breslow with the “smartest man in baseball” comment.

Even Pedro Martínez was not happy with how the club treated Jason Varitek and voiced his concern.

“There’s gotta be a reason because Tek means so much to this city just like every one of us,” Martínez said during the Red Sox’s 125th anniversary of their first home game.

By firing the whole coaching staff, it looked like Breslow was trying to pin the team’s struggles on them.

But everything flipped on its head when Hunter Dobbins’ dad, Lance Dobbins, exposed what was happening.

Dobbins pointed out that everything wrong with the Red Sox is in the front office and not with the coaches. Lance Dobbins noted that the people sitting behind the computers are the ones running the show. He shared that the analytics department has a structured coaching method for each player and has given the coaches no flexibility, saying that the team had essentially tied the hands of the coaches.

He took the example of his own son.

Hunter Dobbins was not allowed to use his sinker when he was with the Red Sox and used it only 1.4%. After moving to the St. Louis Cardinals, he has been using his sinker more (12.9%) and has also been doing better in the minors. This has shifted the attention from coaches and the players to Craig Breslow and his front office.

But it isn’t just parents and spouses that are disappointed with Craig Breslow.

Reportedly, Theo Epstein was also disappointed with how the Red Sox had started to lean too much on analytics. Epstein is considered the man who started the Modern Analytics Era, making this a real big hit. But he always used to listen and see for himself before making a decision, and didn’t just rely on numbers.

David Ortiz revealed that even owner John Henry was very worried about the team’s direction and is trying to find answers on how he can help. And all this leads to one question.

How long is Red Sox management going to tolerate this and let Breslow stay if things don’t turn around?

Is Craig Breslow on the chopping block for the Red Sox?

The Boston Red Sox stand at 25-33 after 58 games this season. Although we have seen slight improvements when the team went 3-3 in the past week, with some offensive impact and pitching stability.

They still sit 8 games under .500, with inconsistency defining most of the games. Small sparks appear in the lineup, but the momentum doesn’t even last for a complete series.

The repeated back-and-forth pattern shows that the team doesn’t have any stability with the current roster. This roster has a weak offense and no pop in its bat, and it hit just 44 homers in total. In 15 of the last 29 home games, Boston has scored two or fewer runs. They are averaging 3.2 runs per game at Fenway compared to 4.7 runs on the road.

And this has raised major questions about Craig Breslow.

Breslow is now having to answer questions from both management and fans, with the team failing to meet expectations. Yet, Breslow has noted that he still has confidence in the team, and the season is long. He thinks that with the roster he has built, they can turn it around. But nobody else believes it.

The chances of the Red Sox making the postseason still sit at 27%, but that is dropping with every game the Red Sox play.

For a team to hopefully finish in a playoff spot, they have to finish with a .570 to.580-win rate. And with Boston sitting at .424, they have a long way to go to get close to postseason contention.

Now the question is, will the Red Sox management give Breslow the time to finish the season, or will they make a change in the coming weeks?